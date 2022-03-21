Louis Dreyfus to build storage in Brazil to expand orange juice output

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Monday it planned to build new storage tanks in Matao, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, to meet growing global consumer demand for high quality not-from-concentrate orange juice.

The new investment will bring not-from-concentrate (NFC) orange juice storage capacity at the site to 30 million litres, and annual juice production capacity to 300 million litres, it said.

The new storage tanks are expected to be operational by the end of 2023, it added.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

