Louis Dreyfus posts higher annual sales and profits

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world's largest agricultural commodity merchants, reported an increase in its annual sales and profits for 2022 as the sector continues to benefit from high prices.

LDC, whose rivals include ADM ADM.N, Bunge BG.N and Cargill, said net sales for 2022 rose to $59.9 billion from $49.6 billion last year, while group net profit increased to just over $1 billion from $697 million in 2021.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

