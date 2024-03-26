Louis Dreyfus agrees to buy Brazilian coffee maker Cacique

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3-5

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Brazilian soluble coffee maker Companhia Cacique de Café Solúvel (Cacique), the companies said on Tuesday.

Cacique is one of the largest independent global producers, processors and exporters of soluble coffee by volume, with two processing assets in Brazil and approximately 1,000 employees, the joint statement said.

The acquisition will expand LDC's soluble coffee business after it entered the market last year through a joint venture in Vietnam and add to its green coffee trading business in Brazil.

LDC, which handles farm goods from sugar to cotton, has partly shifted its focus towards the consumer end of the food chain to become less reliant on commodity trading.

Financial terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

