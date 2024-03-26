News & Insights

Commodities

Louis Dreyfus agrees to buy Brazilian coffee maker Cacique

March 26, 2024 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3-5

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Brazilian soluble coffee maker Companhia Cacique de Café Solúvel (Cacique), the companies said on Tuesday.

Cacique is one of the largest independent global producers, processors and exporters of soluble coffee by volume, with two processing assets in Brazil and approximately 1,000 employees, the joint statement said.

The acquisition will expand LDC's soluble coffee business after it entered the market last year through a joint venture in Vietnam and add to its green coffee trading business in Brazil.

LDC, which handles farm goods from sugar to cotton, has partly shifted its focus towards the consumer end of the food chain to become less reliant on commodity trading.

Financial terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.