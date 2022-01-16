Louis’ “Big Bet” Sector

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This past Tuesday, legendary investor Louis Navellier held a special, live event called the Big Bet Summit. In short, Louis’ quant-based algorithms are lighting up today, having identified a sector that’s poised for massive growth. Given this, Louis is making a “big bet” on a handful of associated, top-tier stocks. Below, he reveals the sector, why it’s in his crosshairs today, and how to watch his full presentation on the opportunity. I’ll let him take it from here. Have a good weekend, Jeff Remsburg

What Comes Next Now That I’ve Revealed My Big Bet

By Louis Navellier

I’d like to start today’s Market360 by thanking everyone who attended last night’s Big Bet Summit!

It was a great success, thanks to the thousands of you who joined, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s coming next.

By the way, if you missed it, you can view the special replay here.

As I said last night, every now and then my stock tracking systems alert me to a massive megatrend, before it becomes red-hot.

Now, many of you may know that my systems are designed to pinpoint fundamentally superior stocks on a case-by-case basis. That’s how I separate the wheat from the chaff, or the “A” stocks from the “C” and “D” stocks. It gives us a chance to beat the market.

But every now and then I see exceptional numbers lighting up an entire sector. And that’s when I stop and take notice.

These same systems helped point me to the PC revolution in the late ’80s, the internet revolution of the mid-’90s, and the rise of the smartphone.

Interestingly, my systems have homed in on a new beacon that’s flashing red right now: 5G wireless technology.

5G tech is an absolute gamechanger that’s going to foster the growth of other revolutionary new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles and virtual reality.

In fact, if I had to put every penny of my life savings into one sector right now, 5G would be it.

It’s why I call this my Big Bet, and it’s why I’m going all in.

A landmark study about 5G by Accenture projects that, by 2025, this technology will drive a whopping $2.7 trillion in the global economic output in the coming years. To put that into perspective, the entire GDP of the U.S. economy is just over $20 trillion.

This transformational technology is going to impact virtually every industry on the planet, from manufacturing and retail to healthcare and autos.

As 5G starts to rollout across the country and the world, the time has arrived to get in on all 5G has to offer, from every angle.

I’ve made doing just that as easy as possible for you by assembling a model portfolio I call the 5G Hypergrowth Portfolio: Six Stocks to Incredible Wealth.

Inside this special report, you’ll get the name, ticker symbol, and buy-up-to price of each one of my small-cap 5G stock picks.

These six 5G hypergrowth stocks are all screaming buys and the absolute best way to play the incredible 5G megatrend that’ll be unfolding over the next few years.

I should add that my Portfolio Grader system gives each stock an A-rating for its Quantitative Grade and a B-rating for its Fundamental Grade, so they have strong fundamentals and are seeing significant institutional buying pressure.

And remember, once you join my flagship small-cap research advisory, Breakthrough Stocks, you’ll get direct access to my new 5G model portfolio.

One of the things my system does best is find solid small-cap stocks with huge upside potential, like the six stocks I’ve lined up in my 5G Hypergrowth Portfolio.

Besides phenomenal growth, my Breakthrough Stocks are posting great profits and crushing their forecasts. When you can get in on a stock like this early on, when it’s still fairly small, that’s how fortunes get made.

I go over all the details in my full presentation.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

