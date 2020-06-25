Akouos, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for inner ear disorders, raised $213 million by offering 12.5 million shares at $17, above the original range of $14 to $16, and in line with the upwardly-revised share offering and price it filed on Thursday morning. At the offer price, Akouos raised 70% more in proceeds than originally anticipated.



Akouos is the latest biotech to see higher-than-anticipated demand: the 2020 biotech IPO class averages a return of roughly 80%.



Akouos plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AKUS. BofA Securities, Cowen, Piper Sandler and BTIG acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Loud and clear: Hearing loss biotech Akouos prices upsized IPO above the range at $17 as biotech hot streak continues originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.