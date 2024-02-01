News & Insights

Louboutin debuts in eyewear with Marcolin license

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 01, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin will debut in the eyewear sector after signing an exclusive license agreement with Italy's Marcolin, the groups said on Thursday.

The licence includes the design, production and distribution of both sunglasses and prescription glasses and will be until the end of 2029, the joint statement said.

"Christian Louboutin is progressively pursuing a strategy to become a complete luxury lifestyle accessories player and eyewear is a natural extension of this path for us," Christian Louboutin Chief Executive Alexis Mourot said in the statement.

The collection will recall details of the iconic red-soled shoemaker - owned by the investment arm of Italy's Agnelli family Exor EXOR.AS - and will be distributed starting from the spring-summer 2025 fashion season.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

Reuters
