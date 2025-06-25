Lotus Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Deliveries of 1,274 Vehicles and Operating Loss Reduced by Over 50% Year-on-Year

Lotus Technology reported Q1 2025 deliveries of 1,274 vehicles, $93 million revenue, and narrowed operating losses.

Lotus Technology Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, delivering 1,274 vehicles and generating total revenue of $93 million, a 46% decrease year-over-year. The gross margin improved to 12%, significantly up from 3% in the previous year, as prior destocking effects subsided. The company's operating loss was cut by over 50% to $103 million, while the net loss decreased by 29% to $183 million. Lotus is also revamping its vehicle lineup, initiating deliveries of upgraded models, and has launched a national GT racing series in China. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability amid ongoing strategic developments and market evaluations.

Total revenue reached $93 million, indicating continued financial presence in the market despite previous challenges.

Gross margin improved to 12%, demonstrating a recovery from prior destocking efforts.

The operating loss narrowed by over 50% year-on-year to $103 million, suggesting improved operational efficiency.

Launch of a national-level GT single-make racing series in China, enhancing brand visibility and engagement with consumers.

Total revenues decreased by 46% year-on-year, indicating significant decline in sales performance.

Gross margin fell to 12% from 18% year-on-year, reflecting decreased profitability despite a slight recovery from prior destocking effects.

Operating loss remained substantial at $103 million, which, despite a year-on-year reduction, still points to ongoing financial challenges for the company.

What were Lotus Technology's total deliveries in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Lotus Technology delivered a total of 1,274 vehicles.

How much revenue did Lotus Tech report for Q1 2025?

Lotus Technology reported total revenue of $93 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What was the gross margin for Lotus Tech in Q1 2025?

The gross margin for Lotus Technology in Q1 2025 was 12%.

How did Lotus Tech's operating loss change year-on-year?

The operating loss narrowed by more than 50% year-on-year to $103 million.

What strategic developments has Lotus Tech announced recently?

Lotus Tech launched a national-level GT racing series and revealed new models catering to international markets.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025







In the first quarter of 2025, the Company achieved total deliveries



1



of 1,274 units, reflecting the scheduled transition period before upgraded models commence deliveries and the effect of prior destocking. The deliveries were primarily contributed from the Europe, North America and China markets.





In the first quarter, Lotus started revamping the lineup for its Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT with upgraded configuration and competitive pricing. Customer deliveries of these upgraded models kicked-off in the second quarter in China, and is expected to start in Europe in the third quarter.





Recently, Lotus introduced 2026 Emira V6 SE, Emira Turbo as well as EMIRA Clark limited edition, catering to international market needs. Building on its racing heritage, Lotus has partnered with strategic allies to launch a national-level GT single-make racing series in China.











Deliveries



1



by Model Type

































Jan-Mar, 2025









Jan-Mar,





202





4









%Change (YoY)











Lifestyle SUV and Sedan





719





1,047





-31%









Sportscars





555





1,147





-52%











T





otal









1,274









2,194









-42%

























Deliveries







1







by Region

































Jan-Mar, 2025









% by region









Jan-Mar, 2024









% by region











Europe





402





32%





652





30%









China





407





32%





531





24%









North America





412





32%





681





31%









Rest of the World





53





4%





316





15%











Total









1,274









100%









2,194









100%





































Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025











Total revenues



were $93 million, a 46% YoY decrease.



were $93 million, a 46% YoY decrease.





Gross margin



was 12%, versus 18% in the same period of 2024. It was a notable recovery from 3% for the full year of 2024, as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased.



was 12%, versus 18% in the same period of 2024. It was a notable recovery from 3% for the full year of 2024, as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased.





Operating loss



was $103 million, a 56% YoY decrease.



was $103 million, a 56% YoY decrease.





Net loss



was $183 million, a 29% YoY reduction.



was $183 million, a 29% YoY reduction.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was a loss of $136 million, a 33% YoY reduction.





















Key Financial Results







The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the first three months ended March 31, 2025.







(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

















Jan-Mar, 2025









Jan-Mar, 2024









% Change (YoY)











Revenues





93









173









(46





%)









Cost of revenues





82









143









(43





%)









Gross profit





11









30









(63





%)











Gross margin (%)







12





%





18





%





(6





%)









Operating loss





(103





)





(233





)





(56





%)









Net loss





(183





)





(258





)





(29





%)









Adjusted net loss



(





A





)







(183





)





(223





)





(18





%)









Adjusted EBITDA



(





A





)







(136





)





(204





)





(33





%)









































(A) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.







Recent Developments











Lotus GT racing series:



On May 30, Lotus launched a national-level GT single-make racing series, featuring five rounds spanning China and Malaysia. The racing series stands as China's premier FIA-recognized GT series eligible for International C-license upgrades.



On May 30, Lotus launched a national-level GT single-make racing series, featuring five rounds spanning China and Malaysia. The racing series stands as China's premier FIA-recognized GT series eligible for International C-license upgrades.





Release of 2024 ESG Report:



On May 26, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its progress in advancing sustainable practices, developing innovative green products, and demonstrating global leadership in clean mobility.



On May 26, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its progress in advancing sustainable practices, developing innovative green products, and demonstrating global leadership in clean mobility.





New model:



Lotus is set to unveil its first PHEV model this year. The model is built on Hyper Hybrid EV technology which was launched in late 2024. The 900V Hyper Hybrid EV technology features a Hybrid Electric Drivetrain and dual Hyper Charging technology.









CEO and CFO comments







Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are encouraged by the progress made this quarter, particularly the steady recovery in our margin profile and continued contribution in international markets. We remain closely attuned to evolving dynamics in key markets such as the U.S., and are actively evaluating strategic pathways as well as localization opportunities to further strengthen our presence and expand sales operations in the global markets.”





Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, added: “The continued progress in streamlining our cost structure underscores our commitment to operational discipline. In the first quarter, gross margin improved to 12%, marking a significant return to a positive range and early signs of recovery. We have also achieved six consecutive quarters of reduced operating expenses. We are committed to further enhance our efficiency and overall profitability.”







Conference call







Lotus Tech management will host anearnings conference callat Eastern 8:00 a.m June 25, 2025 (14:00 European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).





There will be a live audio webcast and replay available following completion of the call on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.group-lotus.com/



.





For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with conference call access information, including dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Participant online registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3097559085e14dde9c9dbd9d79865cea





Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market.







About Lotus Technology Inc.







Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation, and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit



www.group-lotus.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Lotus Tech defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expenses, depreciation of property, equipment and software, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.





Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" set forth at the end of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Contact Information









For investor inquiries









ir@group-lotus.com





















Appendix A









Lotus Technology Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(All amounts in thousands)



















As of

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024























US$

















US$















ASSETS





























Current assets



























Cash









122,581









103,072









Restricted cash









406,441









379,293









Accounts receivable – third parties, net









63,931









117,076









Accounts receivable – related parties, net









118,416









107,816









Inventories









143,394









188,582









Prepayments and other current assets – third parties, net









91,021









72,541









Prepayments and other current assets – related parties, net









67,953









74,558



































Total current assets













1,013,737













1,042,938





































Non-current assets



























Restricted cash









2,525









2,572









Investment securities – related parties









1,326









2,221









Securities pledged to an investor









321,357









315,796









Loan receivable from a related party









281,800









269,539









Property, equipment and software, net









310,864









316,447









Intangible assets









116,492









116,500









Operating lease right-of-use assets









141,078









144,029









Equity method investments









7,458









7,499









Other non-current assets – third parties









69,035









67,009









Other non-current assets – related parties









1,199









1,113



































Total non-current assets













1,253,134













1,242,725





































Total assets













2,266,871













2,285,663

















































Lotus Technology Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Con’d)







(All amounts in thousands)



















As of

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024























US$

















US$















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





























Current liabilities



























Short term borrowings – third parties









675,818









602,949









Short-term borrowings – related parties









314,446









199,570









Accounts payable – third parties









62,277









61,752









Accounts payable – related parties









302,210









410,433









Contract liabilities – third parties









32,223









33,964









Operating lease liabilities – third parties









13,757









14,094









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third parties









391,485









389,791









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties









215,356









214,760









Share buyback forward liabilities









122,771









117,059









Put option liabilities – third parties









-









309,115









Convertible notes - related parties









116,089









113,910



































Total current liabilities













2,246,432













2,467,397





































Non-current liabilities



























Contract liabilities – third parties









7,899









8,683









Operating lease liabilities – third parties









65,550









68,331









Operating lease liabilities – related parties









10,696









10,729









Put option liabilities – third parties









377,853









-









Warrant Liabilities









1,974









3,340









Exchangeable notes









114,776









102,999









Convertible notes - third parties









69,997









74,246









Deferred income









294,324









293,923









Other non-current liabilities – third parties









117,183









114,770









Other non-current liabilities – related parties









1,398









1,471



































Total non-current liabilities













1,061,650













678,492





































Total liabilities













3,308,082













3,145,889

















































Lotus Technology Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (con’d)







(All amounts in thousands)



















As of

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024























US$

















US$















SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT



























Ordinary shares









7













7













Additional paid-in capital









1,785,749













1,785,664













Accumulated other comprehensive income









57,302













55,165













Accumulated deficit









(2,876,521





)









(2,693,698





)



































Total shareholders' deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders













(1,033,463









)













(852,862









)











Noncontrolling interests









(7,748





)









(7,364





)











Total shareholders' deficit













(1,041,211









)













(860,226









)





































Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit













2,266,871

















2,285,663

















































Appendix B









Lotus Technology Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss







(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)



















For the Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024























US$

















US$















Revenues:



























Sales of goods









84,608













160,784













Service revenues









8,215













12,298















Total revenues













92,823

















173,082

















Cost of revenues:



























Cost of goods sold









(77,833





)









(139,273





)









Cost of services









(3,841





)









(3,495





)











Total cost of revenues













(81,674









)













(142,768









)













Gross profit













11,149

















30,314

















Operating expenses:



























Research and development expenses









(48,602





)









(104,692





)









Selling and marketing expenses









(39,584





)









(103,489





)









General and administrative expenses









(30,664





)









(56,970





)









Government grants









4,706













1,519















Total operating expenses













(114,144









)













(263,632









)













Operating loss













(102,995









)













(233,318









)











Interest expenses









(34,268





)









(3,947





)









Interest income









6,666













1,665













Investment income (loss), net









4,640













(1,394





)









Share of results of equity method investments









(412





)









201













Foreign currency exchange gains (losses) , net









13,847













(6,667





)









Changes in fair values of liabilities, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk









(69,671





)









(14,623





)











Loss before income taxes













(182,193









)













(258,083









)











Income tax expense









(632





)









(142





)











Net loss













(182,825









)













(258,225









)











Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(2





)









(356





)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders













(182,823









)













(257,869









)











Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares









-













(2,979





)











Net loss available to ordinary shareholders













(182,823









)













(260,848









)













Loss per ordinary share







1





























—Basic and diluted









(0.28





)









(0.47





)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share







1





























—Basic and diluted









659,330,406













558,429,003















































1



Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.



















Lotus Technology Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (cont’d)







(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)



















For the Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024























US$

















US$















Net loss













(182,825









)













(258,225









)





































Other comprehensive income (loss):



























Fair value changes of liabilities due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes









6,778













(175





)









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes









(4,641





)









(1,415





)



































Total other comprehensive income (loss)













2,137

















(1,590









)





































Total comprehensive loss













(180,688









)













(259,815









)











Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(2





)









(356





)











Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders













(180,686









)













(259,459









)

















































Appendix C









Lotus Technology Inc.









Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)

















For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024



















US$

















US$















Net loss









(182,825









)













(258,225









)











Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil



1







61













35,323















Adjusted net loss









(182,764









)













(222,902









)













Net loss









(182,825









)













(258,225









)











Interest expenses





34,268













3,947













Interest income





(6,666





)









(1,665





)









Income tax expense





632













142













Depreciation





18,127













16,174













Share-based compensation expenses





61













35,323















Adjusted EBITDA









(136,403









)













(204,304









)









































1



Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in accordance with the regulations of the relevant tax jurisdictions. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.



