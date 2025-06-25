Stocks
LOT

Lotus Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Deliveries of 1,274 Vehicles and Operating Loss Reduced by Over 50% Year-on-Year

June 25, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Lotus Technology reported Q1 2025 deliveries of 1,274 vehicles, $93 million revenue, and narrowed operating losses.

Quiver AI Summary

Lotus Technology Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, delivering 1,274 vehicles and generating total revenue of $93 million, a 46% decrease year-over-year. The gross margin improved to 12%, significantly up from 3% in the previous year, as prior destocking effects subsided. The company's operating loss was cut by over 50% to $103 million, while the net loss decreased by 29% to $183 million. Lotus is also revamping its vehicle lineup, initiating deliveries of upgraded models, and has launched a national GT racing series in China. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability amid ongoing strategic developments and market evaluations.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue reached $93 million, indicating continued financial presence in the market despite previous challenges.
  • Gross margin improved to 12%, demonstrating a recovery from prior destocking efforts.
  • The operating loss narrowed by over 50% year-on-year to $103 million, suggesting improved operational efficiency.
  • Launch of a national-level GT single-make racing series in China, enhancing brand visibility and engagement with consumers.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenues decreased by 46% year-on-year, indicating significant decline in sales performance.
  • Gross margin fell to 12% from 18% year-on-year, reflecting decreased profitability despite a slight recovery from prior destocking effects.
  • Operating loss remained substantial at $103 million, which, despite a year-on-year reduction, still points to ongoing financial challenges for the company.

FAQ

What were Lotus Technology's total deliveries in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Lotus Technology delivered a total of 1,274 vehicles.

How much revenue did Lotus Tech report for Q1 2025?

Lotus Technology reported total revenue of $93 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What was the gross margin for Lotus Tech in Q1 2025?

The gross margin for Lotus Technology in Q1 2025 was 12%.

How did Lotus Tech's operating loss change year-on-year?

The operating loss narrowed by more than 50% year-on-year to $103 million.

What strategic developments has Lotus Tech announced recently?

Lotus Tech launched a national-level GT racing series and revealed new models catering to international markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LOT stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • Delivered close to 1,300 vehicles

    1



  • Total revenue reached $93 million


  • Gross margin was 12% as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased


  • The operating loss in the first quarter narrowed by more than 50% year-on-year to $103 million



NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025



In the first quarter of 2025, the Company achieved total deliveries

1

of 1,274 units, reflecting the scheduled transition period before upgraded models commence deliveries and the effect of prior destocking. The deliveries were primarily contributed from the Europe, North America and China markets.



In the first quarter, Lotus started revamping the lineup for its Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT with upgraded configuration and competitive pricing. Customer deliveries of these upgraded models kicked-off in the second quarter in China, and is expected to start in Europe in the third quarter.



Recently, Lotus introduced 2026 Emira V6 SE, Emira Turbo as well as EMIRA Clark limited edition, catering to international market needs. Building on its racing heritage, Lotus has partnered with strategic allies to launch a national-level GT single-make racing series in China.



































Deliveries

1

by Model Type







Jan-Mar, 2025

Jan-Mar,


202


4

%Change (YoY)

Lifestyle SUV and Sedan
719
1,047
-31%

Sportscars
555
1,147
-52%


T


otal

1,274

2,194

-42%
































































Deliveries



1



by Region






Jan-Mar, 2025

% by region

Jan-Mar, 2024

% by region

Europe
402
32%
652
30%

China
407
32%
531
24%

North America
412
32%
681
31%

Rest of the World
53
4%
316
15%


Total

1,274

100%

2,194

100%








Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025





  • Total revenues

    were $93 million, a 46% YoY decrease.



  • Gross margin

    was 12%, versus 18% in the same period of 2024. It was a notable recovery from 3% for the full year of 2024, as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased.



  • Operating loss

    was $103 million, a 56% YoY decrease.



  • Net loss

    was $183 million, a 29% YoY reduction.



  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

    was a loss of $136 million, a 33% YoY reduction.



































































































Key Financial Results



The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the first three months ended March 31, 2025.



(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Jan-Mar, 2025

Jan-Mar, 2024

% Change (YoY)

Revenues
93

173

(46
%)

Cost of revenues
82

143

(43
%)

Gross profit
11

30

(63
%)


Gross margin (%)
12
%
18
%
(6
%)

Operating loss
(103
)
(233
)
(56
%)

Net loss
(183
)
(258
)
(29
%)

Adjusted net loss

(


A


)
(183
)
(223
)
(18
%)

Adjusted EBITDA

(


A


)
(136
)
(204
)
(33
%)









(A) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.




Recent Developments





  • Lotus GT racing series:

    On May 30, Lotus launched a national-level GT single-make racing series, featuring five rounds spanning China and Malaysia. The racing series stands as China's premier FIA-recognized GT series eligible for International C-license upgrades.



  • Release of 2024 ESG Report:

    On May 26, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its progress in advancing sustainable practices, developing innovative green products, and demonstrating global leadership in clean mobility.



  • New model:

    Lotus is set to unveil its first PHEV model this year. The model is built on Hyper Hybrid EV technology which was launched in late 2024. The 900V Hyper Hybrid EV technology features a Hybrid Electric Drivetrain and dual Hyper Charging technology.




CEO and CFO comments



Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are encouraged by the progress made this quarter, particularly the steady recovery in our margin profile and continued contribution in international markets. We remain closely attuned to evolving dynamics in key markets such as the U.S., and are actively evaluating strategic pathways as well as localization opportunities to further strengthen our presence and expand sales operations in the global markets.”



Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, added: “The continued progress in streamlining our cost structure underscores our commitment to operational discipline. In the first quarter, gross margin improved to 12%, marking a significant return to a positive range and early signs of recovery. We have also achieved six consecutive quarters of reduced operating expenses. We are committed to further enhance our efficiency and overall profitability.”




Conference call



Lotus Tech management will host anearnings conference callat Eastern 8:00 a.m June 25, 2025 (14:00 European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).



There will be a live audio webcast and replay available following completion of the call on the Company’s investor relations website at

https://ir.group-lotus.com/

.



For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with conference call access information, including dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Participant online registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3097559085e14dde9c9dbd9d79865cea



Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market.




About Lotus Technology Inc.



Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation, and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit

www.group-lotus.com

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Lotus Tech defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expenses, depreciation of property, equipment and software, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.



Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" set forth at the end of this press release.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




Contact Information




For investor inquiries




ir@group-lotus.com










Appendix A




Lotus Technology Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(All amounts in thousands)


As of



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





US$



US$


ASSETS





Current assets




Cash

122,581

103,072

Restricted cash

406,441

379,293

Accounts receivable – third parties, net

63,931

117,076

Accounts receivable – related parties, net

118,416

107,816

Inventories

143,394

188,582

Prepayments and other current assets – third parties, net

91,021

72,541

Prepayments and other current assets – related parties, net

67,953

74,558







Total current assets


1,013,737


1,042,938







Non-current assets




Restricted cash

2,525

2,572

Investment securities – related parties

1,326

2,221

Securities pledged to an investor

321,357

315,796

Loan receivable from a related party

281,800

269,539

Property, equipment and software, net

310,864

316,447

Intangible assets

116,492

116,500

Operating lease right-of-use assets

141,078

144,029

Equity method investments

7,458

7,499

Other non-current assets – third parties

69,035

67,009

Other non-current assets – related parties

1,199

1,113







Total non-current assets


1,253,134


1,242,725







Total assets


2,266,871


2,285,663














Lotus Technology Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Con’d)



(All amounts in thousands)


As of



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





US$



US$


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current liabilities




Short term borrowings – third parties

675,818

602,949

Short-term borrowings – related parties

314,446

199,570

Accounts payable – third parties

62,277

61,752

Accounts payable – related parties

302,210

410,433

Contract liabilities – third parties

32,223

33,964

Operating lease liabilities – third parties

13,757

14,094

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third parties

391,485

389,791

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties

215,356

214,760

Share buyback forward liabilities

122,771

117,059

Put option liabilities – third parties

-

309,115

Convertible notes - related parties

116,089

113,910







Total current liabilities


2,246,432


2,467,397







Non-current liabilities




Contract liabilities – third parties

7,899

8,683

Operating lease liabilities – third parties

65,550

68,331

Operating lease liabilities – related parties

10,696

10,729

Put option liabilities – third parties

377,853

-

Warrant Liabilities

1,974

3,340

Exchangeable notes

114,776

102,999

Convertible notes - third parties

69,997

74,246

Deferred income

294,324

293,923

Other non-current liabilities – third parties

117,183

114,770

Other non-current liabilities – related parties

1,398

1,471







Total non-current liabilities


1,061,650


678,492







Total liabilities


3,308,082


3,145,889














Lotus Technology Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (con’d)



(All amounts in thousands)


As of



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





US$



US$


SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT




Ordinary shares

7


7

Additional paid-in capital

1,785,749


1,785,664

Accumulated other comprehensive income

57,302


55,165

Accumulated deficit

(2,876,521
)

(2,693,698
)







Total shareholders' deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders


(1,033,463

)


(852,862

)

Noncontrolling interests

(7,748
)

(7,364
)


Total shareholders' deficit


(1,041,211

)


(860,226

)







Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


2,266,871



2,285,663













Appendix B




Lotus Technology Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss



(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024





US$



US$


Revenues:




Sales of goods

84,608


160,784

Service revenues

8,215


12,298


Total revenues


92,823



173,082


Cost of revenues:




Cost of goods sold

(77,833
)

(139,273
)

Cost of services

(3,841
)

(3,495
)


Total cost of revenues


(81,674

)


(142,768

)


Gross profit


11,149



30,314


Operating expenses:




Research and development expenses

(48,602
)

(104,692
)

Selling and marketing expenses

(39,584
)

(103,489
)

General and administrative expenses

(30,664
)

(56,970
)

Government grants

4,706


1,519


Total operating expenses


(114,144

)


(263,632

)


Operating loss


(102,995

)


(233,318

)

Interest expenses

(34,268
)

(3,947
)

Interest income

6,666


1,665

Investment income (loss), net

4,640


(1,394
)

Share of results of equity method investments

(412
)

201

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses) , net

13,847


(6,667
)

Changes in fair values of liabilities, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk

(69,671
)

(14,623
)


Loss before income taxes


(182,193

)


(258,083

)

Income tax expense

(632
)

(142
)


Net loss


(182,825

)


(258,225

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2
)

(356
)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(182,823

)


(257,869

)

Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

-


(2,979
)


Net loss available to ordinary shareholders


(182,823

)


(260,848

)


Loss per ordinary share



1




—Basic and diluted

(0.28
)

(0.47
)


Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share



1




—Basic and diluted

659,330,406


558,429,003










1

Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.










Lotus Technology Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (cont’d)



(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024





US$



US$


Net loss


(182,825

)


(258,225

)







Other comprehensive income (loss):




Fair value changes of liabilities due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes

6,778


(175
)

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes

(4,641
)

(1,415
)







Total other comprehensive income (loss)


2,137



(1,590

)







Total comprehensive loss


(180,688

)


(259,815

)

Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2
)

(356
)


Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(180,686

)


(259,459

)














Appendix C




Lotus Technology Inc.




Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024




US$



US$


Net loss

(182,825

)


(258,225

)

Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil

1
61


35,323


Adjusted net loss

(182,764

)


(222,902

)


Net loss

(182,825

)


(258,225

)

Interest expenses
34,268


3,947

Interest income
(6,666
)

(1,665
)

Income tax expense
632


142

Depreciation
18,127


16,174

Share-based compensation expenses
61


35,323


Adjusted EBITDA

(136,403

)


(204,304

)









1

Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in accordance with the regulations of the relevant tax jurisdictions. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.