Lotus Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Deliveries of 1,274 Vehicles and Operating Loss Reduced by Over 50% Year-on-Year

Lotus Technology reported Q1 2025 deliveries of 1,274 vehicles, $93 million revenue, and narrowed operating losses.
Quiver AI Summary
Lotus Technology Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, delivering 1,274 vehicles and generating total revenue of $93 million, a 46% decrease year-over-year. The gross margin improved to 12%, significantly up from 3% in the previous year, as prior destocking effects subsided. The company's operating loss was cut by over 50% to $103 million, while the net loss decreased by 29% to $183 million. Lotus is also revamping its vehicle lineup, initiating deliveries of upgraded models, and has launched a national GT racing series in China. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability amid ongoing strategic developments and market evaluations.
Potential Positives
- Total revenue reached $93 million, indicating continued financial presence in the market despite previous challenges.
- Gross margin improved to 12%, demonstrating a recovery from prior destocking efforts.
- The operating loss narrowed by over 50% year-on-year to $103 million, suggesting improved operational efficiency.
- Launch of a national-level GT single-make racing series in China, enhancing brand visibility and engagement with consumers.
Potential Negatives
- Total revenues decreased by 46% year-on-year, indicating significant decline in sales performance.
- Gross margin fell to 12% from 18% year-on-year, reflecting decreased profitability despite a slight recovery from prior destocking effects.
- Operating loss remained substantial at $103 million, which, despite a year-on-year reduction, still points to ongoing financial challenges for the company.
FAQ
What were Lotus Technology's total deliveries in Q1 2025?
In Q1 2025, Lotus Technology delivered a total of 1,274 vehicles.
How much revenue did Lotus Tech report for Q1 2025?
Lotus Technology reported total revenue of $93 million for the first quarter of 2025.
What was the gross margin for Lotus Tech in Q1 2025?
The gross margin for Lotus Technology in Q1 2025 was 12%.
How did Lotus Tech's operating loss change year-on-year?
The operating loss narrowed by more than 50% year-on-year to $103 million.
What strategic developments has Lotus Tech announced recently?
Lotus Tech launched a national-level GT racing series and revealed new models catering to international markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LOT stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 290,422 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $464,675
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC removed 88,982 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,371
- TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC removed 65,296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,473
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 48,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,600
- SAVANT CAPITAL, LLC removed 30,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,483
- DRIVE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 24,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,628
- MOMENTOUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 15,281 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,449
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Delivered close to 1,300 vehicles
1
Total revenue reached $93 million
Gross margin was 12% as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased
The operating loss in the first quarter narrowed by more than 50% year-on-year to $103 million
NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, the Company achieved total deliveries
1
of 1,274 units, reflecting the scheduled transition period before upgraded models commence deliveries and the effect of prior destocking. The deliveries were primarily contributed from the Europe, North America and China markets.
In the first quarter, Lotus started revamping the lineup for its Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT with upgraded configuration and competitive pricing. Customer deliveries of these upgraded models kicked-off in the second quarter in China, and is expected to start in Europe in the third quarter.
Recently, Lotus introduced 2026 Emira V6 SE, Emira Turbo as well as EMIRA Clark limited edition, catering to international market needs. Building on its racing heritage, Lotus has partnered with strategic allies to launch a national-level GT single-make racing series in China.
Deliveries
1
by Model Type
Jan-Mar, 2025
Jan-Mar,
202
4
%Change (YoY)
Lifestyle SUV and Sedan
719
1,047
-31%
Sportscars
555
1,147
-52%
T
otal
1,274
2,194
-42%
Deliveries
1
by Region
Jan-Mar, 2025
% by region
Jan-Mar, 2024
% by region
Europe
402
32%
652
30%
China
407
32%
531
24%
North America
412
32%
681
31%
Rest of the World
53
4%
316
15%
Total
1,274
100%
2,194
100%
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025
Total revenues
were $93 million, a 46% YoY decrease.
Gross margin
was 12%, versus 18% in the same period of 2024. It was a notable recovery from 3% for the full year of 2024, as the impact from prior destocking efforts eased.
Operating loss
was $103 million, a 56% YoY decrease.
Net loss
was $183 million, a 29% YoY reduction.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
was a loss of $136 million, a 33% YoY reduction.
Key Financial Results
The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the first three months ended March 31, 2025.
(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Jan-Mar, 2025
Jan-Mar, 2024
% Change (YoY)
Revenues
93
173
(46
%)
Cost of revenues
82
143
(43
%)
Gross profit
11
30
(63
%)
Gross margin (%)
12
%
18
%
(6
%)
Operating loss
(103
)
(233
)
(56
%)
Net loss
(183
)
(258
)
(29
%)
Adjusted net loss
(
A
)
(183
)
(223
)
(18
%)
Adjusted EBITDA
(
A
)
(136
)
(204
)
(33
%)
(A) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.
Recent Developments
Lotus GT racing series:
On May 30, Lotus launched a national-level GT single-make racing series, featuring five rounds spanning China and Malaysia. The racing series stands as China's premier FIA-recognized GT series eligible for International C-license upgrades.
Release of 2024 ESG Report:
On May 26, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its progress in advancing sustainable practices, developing innovative green products, and demonstrating global leadership in clean mobility.
New model:
Lotus is set to unveil its first PHEV model this year. The model is built on Hyper Hybrid EV technology which was launched in late 2024. The 900V Hyper Hybrid EV technology features a Hybrid Electric Drivetrain and dual Hyper Charging technology.
CEO and CFO comments
Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are encouraged by the progress made this quarter, particularly the steady recovery in our margin profile and continued contribution in international markets. We remain closely attuned to evolving dynamics in key markets such as the U.S., and are actively evaluating strategic pathways as well as localization opportunities to further strengthen our presence and expand sales operations in the global markets.”
Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, added: “The continued progress in streamlining our cost structure underscores our commitment to operational discipline. In the first quarter, gross margin improved to 12%, marking a significant return to a positive range and early signs of recovery. We have also achieved six consecutive quarters of reduced operating expenses. We are committed to further enhance our efficiency and overall profitability.”
Conference call
Lotus Tech management will host anearnings conference callat Eastern 8:00 a.m June 25, 2025 (14:00 European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).
There will be a live audio webcast and replay available following completion of the call on the Company’s investor relations website at
https://ir.group-lotus.com/
.
For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with conference call access information, including dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Participant online registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3097559085e14dde9c9dbd9d79865cea
Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market.
About Lotus Technology Inc.
Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation, and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit
www.group-lotus.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Lotus Tech defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expenses, depreciation of property, equipment and software, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" set forth at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Contact Information
For investor inquiries
ir@group-lotus.com
Appendix A
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
US$
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
122,581
103,072
Restricted cash
406,441
379,293
Accounts receivable – third parties, net
63,931
117,076
Accounts receivable – related parties, net
118,416
107,816
Inventories
143,394
188,582
Prepayments and other current assets – third parties, net
91,021
72,541
Prepayments and other current assets – related parties, net
67,953
74,558
Total current assets
1,013,737
1,042,938
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
2,525
2,572
Investment securities – related parties
1,326
2,221
Securities pledged to an investor
321,357
315,796
Loan receivable from a related party
281,800
269,539
Property, equipment and software, net
310,864
316,447
Intangible assets
116,492
116,500
Operating lease right-of-use assets
141,078
144,029
Equity method investments
7,458
7,499
Other non-current assets – third parties
69,035
67,009
Other non-current assets – related parties
1,199
1,113
Total non-current assets
1,253,134
1,242,725
Total assets
2,266,871
2,285,663
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Con’d)
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
US$
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Short term borrowings – third parties
675,818
602,949
Short-term borrowings – related parties
314,446
199,570
Accounts payable – third parties
62,277
61,752
Accounts payable – related parties
302,210
410,433
Contract liabilities – third parties
32,223
33,964
Operating lease liabilities – third parties
13,757
14,094
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third parties
391,485
389,791
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties
215,356
214,760
Share buyback forward liabilities
122,771
117,059
Put option liabilities – third parties
-
309,115
Convertible notes - related parties
116,089
113,910
Total current liabilities
2,246,432
2,467,397
Non-current liabilities
Contract liabilities – third parties
7,899
8,683
Operating lease liabilities – third parties
65,550
68,331
Operating lease liabilities – related parties
10,696
10,729
Put option liabilities – third parties
377,853
-
Warrant Liabilities
1,974
3,340
Exchangeable notes
114,776
102,999
Convertible notes - third parties
69,997
74,246
Deferred income
294,324
293,923
Other non-current liabilities – third parties
117,183
114,770
Other non-current liabilities – related parties
1,398
1,471
Total non-current liabilities
1,061,650
678,492
Total liabilities
3,308,082
3,145,889
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (con’d)
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
US$
US$
SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Ordinary shares
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
1,785,749
1,785,664
Accumulated other comprehensive income
57,302
55,165
Accumulated deficit
(2,876,521
)
(2,693,698
)
Total shareholders' deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,033,463
)
(852,862
)
Noncontrolling interests
(7,748
)
(7,364
)
Total shareholders' deficit
(1,041,211
)
(860,226
)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
2,266,871
2,285,663
Appendix B
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
US$
US$
Revenues:
Sales of goods
84,608
160,784
Service revenues
8,215
12,298
Total revenues
92,823
173,082
Cost of revenues:
Cost of goods sold
(77,833
)
(139,273
)
Cost of services
(3,841
)
(3,495
)
Total cost of revenues
(81,674
)
(142,768
)
Gross profit
11,149
30,314
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(48,602
)
(104,692
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(39,584
)
(103,489
)
General and administrative expenses
(30,664
)
(56,970
)
Government grants
4,706
1,519
Total operating expenses
(114,144
)
(263,632
)
Operating loss
(102,995
)
(233,318
)
Interest expenses
(34,268
)
(3,947
)
Interest income
6,666
1,665
Investment income (loss), net
4,640
(1,394
)
Share of results of equity method investments
(412
)
201
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses) , net
13,847
(6,667
)
Changes in fair values of liabilities, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk
(69,671
)
(14,623
)
Loss before income taxes
(182,193
)
(258,083
)
Income tax expense
(632
)
(142
)
Net loss
(182,825
)
(258,225
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2
)
(356
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(182,823
)
(257,869
)
Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
-
(2,979
)
Net loss available to ordinary shareholders
(182,823
)
(260,848
)
Loss per ordinary share
1
—Basic and diluted
(0.28
)
(0.47
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share
1
—Basic and diluted
659,330,406
558,429,003
1
Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (cont’d)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
US$
US$
Net loss
(182,825
)
(258,225
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Fair value changes of liabilities due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes
6,778
(175
)
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
(4,641
)
(1,415
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
2,137
(1,590
)
Total comprehensive loss
(180,688
)
(259,815
)
Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2
)
(356
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(180,686
)
(259,459
)
Appendix C
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
US$
US$
Net loss
(182,825
)
(258,225
)
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil
1
61
35,323
Adjusted net loss
(182,764
)
(222,902
)
Net loss
(182,825
)
(258,225
)
Interest expenses
34,268
3,947
Interest income
(6,666
)
(1,665
)
Income tax expense
632
142
Depreciation
18,127
16,174
Share-based compensation expenses
61
35,323
Adjusted EBITDA
(136,403
)
(204,304
)
1
Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in accordance with the regulations of the relevant tax jurisdictions. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.