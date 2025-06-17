Lotus Technology Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 25, 2025

Lotus Technology Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on June 25 and host anearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

Lotus Technology Inc. has announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 25, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Anearnings conference callwill take place that same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, with a live audio webcast available on the company's investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register online to receive access details. Lotus, which operates in the UK, EU, and China, focuses on producing luxury battery electric vehicles and advancing next-generation automotive technologies. The press release includes forward-looking statements and highlights potential risks associated with the company's future projections.

Potential Positives

The company is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on June 25, which indicates ongoing transparency with investors.

The announcement of anearnings conference calldemonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with its investors and stakeholders.

The focus on delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles highlights Lotus Technology Inc.'s dedication to innovation in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of unaudited financial results may raise concerns about the company's financial transparency and stability.

Forward-looking statements indicate potential uncertainties and risks that might affect future performance, which could worry investors.

FAQ

When will Lotus Technology report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Lotus Technology will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 on June 25, 2025.

What time is the Lotus Technologyearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 25, 2025.

How can I access the Lotusearnings callwebcast?

You can access the live webcast on Lotus Technology's investor relations website after registering.

What is Lotus Technology focused on?

Lotus Technology is dedicated to delivering luxury battery electric vehicles and advancing next-generation automobility technologies.

Where can I find more information about Lotus Technology Inc.?

For more information, please visit Lotus Technology's official website at www.group-lotus.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LOT stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 on June 25, 2025, before market opening in the United States.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 (14:00 Central European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).





There will be a live audio webcast and replay available following completion of the call on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.group-lotus.com/news-events/events/





For participants who wish to view the live webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6i4bpmcf





For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with conference call access information, including dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.





Participant online registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3097559085e14dde9c9dbd9d79865cea







About Lotus Technology Inc.







Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Contact Information







For investor inquiries





ir@group-lotus.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.