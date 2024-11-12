Lotus Technology delivered 8,631 vehicles in the first 10 months of 2024

Lotus Technology (LOT) announced its vehicle delivery results for the first ten months of 2024. Lotus continues to achieve top-rate growth among traditional luxury car brands, delivering 8,631 vehicles in the first ten months of 2024. Europe and China continued to be the major markets for Lotus with each region contributing about 35% and 25% of the total deliveries, respectively.

