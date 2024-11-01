News & Insights

Stocks

Lotus Resources Sees Shift in Major Shareholder

November 01, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has seen a significant change in its shareholder composition as State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited, ceased to be a substantial holder as of October 30, 2024. This change is marked by a series of stock lending transactions involving millions of ordinary shares. Investors in Lotus Resources may find these developments impactful as they could influence the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.