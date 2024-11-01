Lotus Resources Sees Shift in Major Shareholder

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has seen a significant change in its shareholder composition as State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited, ceased to be a substantial holder as of October 30, 2024. This change is marked by a series of stock lending transactions involving millions of ordinary shares. Investors in Lotus Resources may find these developments impactful as they could influence the company’s market dynamics.

