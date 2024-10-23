Lotus Resources Secures A$130 Million for Uranium Project

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has successfully raised A$130 million through an upsized placement to fund the accelerated restart of its Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. This initiative has attracted strong demand from existing and new investors, positioning Lotus as a key player in the uranium market by Q3 2025. Additionally, Lotus plans to raise up to A$15 million through a Share Purchase Plan, offering existing shareholders the opportunity to invest further.

