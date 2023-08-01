Lotus Resources (LTSRF) Price Target Increased by 22.61% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for Lotus Resources (OTC:LTSRF) has been revised to 0.26 / share. This is an increase of 22.61% from the prior estimate of 0.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.22 to a high of 0.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lotus Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTSRF is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

