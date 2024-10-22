Lotus Resources to Issue New Securities Amid Expansion

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited is set to issue a significant number of new securities, with a proposed 60 million ordinary shares to be offered under a securities purchase plan and an additional 267.6 million through a placement. This move aims to strengthen Lotus’s financial position and potentially attract new investments, making it a noteworthy development for those following stock market activities.

