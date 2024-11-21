Lotus Resources Director Increases Stake Through Share Purchase

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited announced that Director Michael Bowen has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 120,000 ordinary fully paid shares through a Share Purchase Plan, raising his holding to 5,370,000 shares. The acquisition was valued at $30,000, with each share priced at $0.25, signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

