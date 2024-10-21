News & Insights

Lotus Resources Advances Uranium Projects and Secures Agreements

October 21, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has announced significant progress in its uranium projects, with the completion of the front-end engineering design program at Kayelekera, reducing the time and cost to restart production. The company has secured conditional uranium offtake agreements and a $15 million loan facility, and signed a mine development agreement with the Government of Malawi. Furthermore, the Letlhakane scoping study highlights a potential long-term, high-value mining operation, with ongoing efforts to optimize mining costs.

