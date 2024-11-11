News & Insights

Lotus Resources Advances Letlhakane Uranium Project

November 11, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has successfully completed infill and exploration drilling at its Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, revealing promising mineralization results across all drilled holes. The company aims to upgrade its Mineral Resource Estimate and is conducting various trade-off studies to optimize the project’s economic potential. These developments, alongside plans to restart uranium production in Malawi, position Lotus well for future growth in the uranium sector.

