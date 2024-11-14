Lotus Horizon Holdings Schedules Key Board Meeting

Lotus Horizon Holdings Limited (HK:6063) has released an update.

Lotus Horizon Holdings Limited has announced the scheduling of a board meeting on November 27, 2024, where they will discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the financial health and potential dividend payout of the company, making it a significant event for investors and market watchers.

