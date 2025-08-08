Markets

Lotus Bakeries H1 Results Climb; Stock Gains

August 08, 2025 — 04:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Belgium's Lotus Bakeries NV (LTSSF) reported Friday higher profit and net sales in its first half.

In Brussels, Lotus Bakeries shares were gaining around 6.7 percent to trade at 8,120.00 euros.

In the first half, net result increased 10.1 percent to 79.41 million euros from last year's 72.13 million euros. Earnings per share grew 10% to 97.75 euros from 88.83 euros last year.

Underlying net result amounted to 83.25 million euros, compared to 74.14 million euros last year.

Lotus Bakeries reported consolidated sales of 657.33 million euros in the first half, up 9.7 percent from 599.26 million euros a year earlier.

