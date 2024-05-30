Lotus Bakeries Executes Share Disposal

Lotus Bakeries NV (GB:0F4O) has released an update.

Lotus Bakeries NV has announced an off-exchange disposal of its own shares on May 20, 2024, with the subsequent situation showing a total capital of 3,591,183.65 EUR and a total number of own shares at 3,936, which is 0.48% of the outstanding shares. The company, known for its range of traditional and natural snack brands, operates globally with approximately 3,000 employees and reported a turnover of 1.063 billion euros in 2023.

