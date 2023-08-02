Lotus Bakeries (EBR:LOTB) Price Target Increased by 7.53% to 6,723.50

The average one-year price target for Lotus Bakeries (EBR:LOTB) has been revised to 6,723.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 6,252.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,050.00 to a high of 8,400.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.64% from the latest reported closing price of 7,280.00 / share.

Lotus Bakeries Maintains 0.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.62%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lotus Bakeries. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 47.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOTB is 0.15%, a decrease of 33.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.40% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOTB by 7.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOTB by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOTB by 4.85% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOTB by 9.93% over the last quarter.

