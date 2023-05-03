Lottomatica shares fall on Milan trading debut

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian gambling company Lottomatica LTMC.MI began trading on the Milan bourse on Wednesday, having joined through the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in more than a year.

The shares opened at 8.50 euros ($9.37), down from an IPO price of 9 euros.

($1 = 0.9071 euros)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by David Goodman )

