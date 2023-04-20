US Markets
Lottomatica sets IPO price at 9-11 euros per share

April 20, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian gambling group Lottomatica said on Thursday it had set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) in Milan between 9 and 11 euros per share.

Lottomatica, owned by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management APO.N, said that the IPO would consist of new and existing shares and the proceeds would be up to 600 million euros ($657.96 million).

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

