Lottomatica raises 1.115 bln euros from two bonds due 2028

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica LTMC.MI sold 1.115 billion euros ($1.23 billion) of bonds maturing in June 2028 on Wednesday, according to a lead memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay existing notes due in 2025 and pay costs related to its recent listing, Europe's largest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year.

The 565 million euros senior secured fixed rate bond carries a 7.13% coupon and the 550 million euros senior secured floating rate bond price pays 412.5 basis points (bps) over Euribor and was offered at 99 cents on the euro, the memo showed.

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

