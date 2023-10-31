News & Insights

Lottomatica posts jump in 9-month profit, confirms outlook

October 31, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Romolo Tosiani for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italian gambling firm Lottomatica LTMC.MI on Tuesday posted a 25% jump in its nine-month adjusted core profit to 426.4 million euros ($452.2 million) and confirmed its 2023 targets.

"We are on track to achieving our guidance for fiscal year 2023 and to continue to execute our strategy of organic and M&A growth," CEO Guglielmo Angelozzi said in a statement.

The betting group reiterated its annual guidance for an adjusted core profit of 570-590 million euros, with around a half coming from the online segment, and a revenue of 1.63-1.69 billion euros.

Its revenue grew by 17% on a reported basis to 1.19 billion euros in the January-September period.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Romolo.Tosiani@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.