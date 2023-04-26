News & Insights

APO

Lottomatica IPO slated to price at bottom of price range - bookrunner

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

April 26, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian gambling firm Lottomatica is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) between 9 and 9.5 euros per share, at the lower end of its targeted price range, according to a bookrunner message on Wednesday.

Investment banks will stop taking orders from investors on Thursday afternoon, with a view to pricing and allocating shares on Friday.

The IPO of Lottomatica, backed by Apollo Global Management APO.N, follows a slow first quarter for new share listings, after soaring interest rates and economic uncertainty all but ground the market to a halt last year.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.