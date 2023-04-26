Lottomatica IPO slated to price at bottom of price range - bookrunner

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian gambling firm Lottomatica is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) between 9 and 9.5 euros per share, at the lower end of its targeted price range, according to a bookrunner message on Wednesday.

Investment banks will stop taking orders from investors on Thursday afternoon, with a view to pricing and allocating shares on Friday.

The IPO of Lottomatica, backed by Apollo Global Management APO.N, follows a slow first quarter for new share listings, after soaring interest rates and economic uncertainty all but ground the market to a halt last year.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.