Lottomatica Group Sees Strong Growth in 2024

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. reported strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2024, with a 28% increase in bets and a 19% rise in revenue compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s online market share reached new heights, contributing to a 30% growth in adjusted EBITDA for Q3. The integration with SKS365 is progressing well, with increased synergy targets.

