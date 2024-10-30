News & Insights

Lottomatica Group Sees Strong Growth in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. (IT:LTMC) has released an update.

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. reported strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2024, with a 28% increase in bets and a 19% rise in revenue compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s online market share reached new heights, contributing to a 30% growth in adjusted EBITDA for Q3. The integration with SKS365 is progressing well, with increased synergy targets.

