Lottery.com Leadership Engages in Strategic Initiatives at FIFA Club World Cup Events in Los Angeles

Lottery.com executives attended key events in Los Angeles, discussing global football engagement and exploring strategic acquisitions.

Lottery.com Inc. recently participated in several high-profile industry events in Los Angeles, coinciding with the kickoff of the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. The company’s leadership, including Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan, engaged with key figures in global football and attended a notable match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid. They are pursuing a strategy that includes the acquisition of a British football club to enhance global fan engagement and expand their brand. The weekend concluded with a VIP dinner celebrating FIFA's new fashion brand, FIFA 1904. The leadership team is now headed to Miami for more strategic meetings and to attend the upcoming Club World Cup match.

Potential Positives

Company leadership's presence at major industry events demonstrates their commitment to enhancing visibility and engagement in the global sports ecosystem.

Strategic meetings with dignitaries in the football ecosystem highlight the company's proactive approach to expanding its network and exploring acquisition opportunities, potentially leading to increased market share.

The pursuit of acquiring a British football club is a significant step toward creating long-term value through enhanced global fan engagement and increased international broadcast rights.

Participation in high-profile events, such as the FIFA Club World Cup, positions the company as a key player in the intersection of gaming, sports, and entertainment, potentially attracting further investment and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements emphasize numerous risks and uncertainties, including investigations related to short selling and potential compliance issues with Nasdaq, raising concerns about the company's financial stability.

The press release indicates the company is seeking to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, which could imply potential issues with its stock performance and investor confidence.

The mention of the company's ability to continue as a going concern suggests significant doubts about its future viability, which could deter potential investors and partners.

FAQ

What recent events did Lottery.com attend in Los Angeles?

Lottery.com leadership attended the FIFA Club World Cup's U.S. kickoff and a high-profile football match between PSG and Atlético Madrid.

Who represented Lottery.com at these events?

Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan, Sports.com Ambassador Dennis Wise, and Director Marc Bircham represented Lottery.com at the events.

What is Lottery.com's acquisition strategy?

The strategy includes pursuing a British football club for global fan engagement and enhancing broadcast rights and community investment.

What was celebrated at the exclusive dinner hosted by FIFA?

The dinner honored the launch of FIFA 1904, the federation's first ready-to-wear fashion brand.

What upcoming fixture will Lottery.com leadership attend?

Lottery.com leadership will attend the Club World Cup match featuring Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors in Miami.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, leadership represented the Company and its Sports.com brand at several high profile industry events. Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan, Dennis Wise (Sports.com Ambassador and FIFA Board in Diploma Club Management), and Marc Bircham (Director, Sports.com), attended a series of events in Los Angeles over the weekend in conjunction with the FIFA Club World Cup’s U.S. kickoff ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





The trio were present at the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid fixture at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, where PSG delivered a commanding 4-0 performance before a full-capacity crowd. The match marks an early milestone in FIFA’s efforts to globalize the Club World Cup brand in anticipation of the U.S. hosting duties in 2026.





In parallel with the FIFA Club World Cup’s U.S. kickoff, Company leaders engaged in a range of strategic meetings with dignitaries from across the global football ecosystem. These discussions form part of the Company’s broader acquisition strategy, which includes the ongoing pursuit of a British football club, aimed at creating long-term value through global fan engagement, international broadcast rights, real estate and community-rooted investment.





The Los Angeles visit concluded with an exclusive invitation-only dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, hosted by FIFA and VFILES, to celebrate the launch of FIFA 1904, the federation’s first ready-to-wear fashion brand. The evening brought together Champions League legends, Premier League winners, FIFA executives and major names from the entertainment industry to honor the Club World Cup and FIFA’s expanding cultural footprint.





The Company leadership delegation now travels to Miami for a fresh round of high-level meetings and to attend the upcoming Club World Cup fixture between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors on June 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company’s analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b32b086-28b5-4e4f-a95e-294711ece767









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30e1bf19-3163-4c10-bee8-45fdb91dbbcd









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/130a0b71-04d7-4a67-9489-10f81e23b1e9







