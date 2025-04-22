Lottery.com Launches First Charitable Sweepstakes Initiative with Sports.com for F1 Miami Grand Prix

Lottery.com launches “Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes,” benefiting the WinTogether Trust and young Floridians in cybersecurity.

Lottery.com Inc. has announced a significant initiative in partnership with Sports.com, launching the "Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes," which aims to raise funds for the WinTogether Trust. This sweepstakes offers participants a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, running from May 1-4, 2025, with entries accepted until April 24. Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com, emphasized the importance of this event, noting the company's return to the U.S. market and its commitment to supporting charitable causes, particularly in cybersecurity for young Floridians. The initiative represents a blend of charitable gaming and sports entertainment, and participants do not need to make a donation to enter. Lottery.com plans to provide ongoing updates leading up to the sweepstakes draw and the race weekend.

Lottery.com announces a significant operational initiative integrating charitable sweepstakes with its brand Sports.com, highlighting strategic growth and diversification.

The “Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes” will not only support charitable causes but also engage a wide audience, showcasing the company’s commitment to community involvement.

This initiative marks Lottery.com's re-entry into the American market after a period of operational absence, signaling a positive turning point for the company's growth strategy.

The partnership with the WinTogether Trust focuses on supporting young Floridians in cybersecurity, aligning the company’s efforts with relevant social causes.

The press release highlights the company's operational absence from the American market, indicating previous challenges in maintaining a presence in this key area.

Concerns about the company's future viability are raised, including risks related to compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and ongoing inquiries that may affect its status.

Statements in the press release are heavily qualified as forward-looking, suggesting uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and ability to execute on its stated initiatives.

What is the Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes?

The Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes is a fundraising initiative by Lottery.com, benefiting the WinTogether Trust.

How can I enter the sweepstakes?

You can enter the sweepstakes by visiting https://donateto.win before April 24, 2025.

What can participants win in this sweepstakes?

Participants have a chance to win a VIP experience including exclusive access and tours during the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Who is eligible to enter the sweepstakes?

The sweepstakes is open to Florida residents aged 18 and over.

What is the purpose of the WinTogether Trust?

The WinTogether Trust supports charitable, educational, and scientific causes through fundraising initiatives and sweepstakes.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company transforming how the world plays the lottery and engages with charitable sweepstakes, is proud to announce a major milestone: its first operational initiative combining charitable sweepstakes with Sports.com, a member of the Lottery.com family of brands. As part of this exciting activation, Lottery.com is supporting the WinTogether Trust in the launch of the “Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes,” a high-profile fundraising initiative benefiting the WinTogether Trust and their charitable initiatives in Florida. The sweepstakes features an exclusive $20,000 VIP experience at the F1 Miami Grand Prix (May 1–4, 2025). Entries are accepted until April 24 at https://donateto.win.









Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, said:









“This marks a pivotal moment for Lottery.com. For the first time, our company is blending charitable gaming operations with Sports.com, and we couldn’t be more proud that this milestone aligns with such an incredible cause—supporting young Floridians in the field of cybersecurity. While the public sponsor for this campaign is Sports.com, this initiative has been driven by the Lottery.com leadership and vision, and the expertise of the WinTogether Trust board of directors. We are all immensely pleased to have reached this stage after Lottery.com’s operational absence from the American market. The entire team and I are genuinely excited to be able to deploy the Company’s resources, which have been exclusively focused on the turnaround, toward this key U.S. initiative at such a prestigious event, the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and for such a meaningful and impactful charitable cause.





We know this is exactly what our shareholders and investors have been anticipating—tangible activity in the U.S. market. This launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lottery.com, and we are committed to delivering more high-profile, purpose-driven opportunities in the months ahead.”







About the Sweepstakes







Participants can win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience including:





- Guided track and pit lane tour





- Championship trophy photo opportunity





- Starting grid Grandstand seats across all race days





- Access to the exclusive "Inside F1



®



" hospitality venue





- Private garage tour with a participating F1



®



team





No donation is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to Florida residents 18 and over and ends April 24, 2025.







A Week of Daily Updates Ahead







Lottery.com will issue a series of press releases and social media activations over the next seven days, leading up to the sweepstakes draw on April 25 and the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend (May 2–4).





For full sweepstakes details and rules, visit: www.donateto.win







About DonateTo.win:



DonateTo.Win is a platform that offers sweepstakes that support charitable causes selected by the trustees of WinTogether and incentivizes participants to donate to those chosen causes by donors entering sweepstakes for the chance to win cash prizes, luxury items, and exceptional experiences. The WinTogether Trust is a registered 501c(3) organization, which supports charitable, educational, and scientific causes.







About Sports.com:



Sports.com is a brand of Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW). It is building to be the premier destination for live and produced sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging content. For more information, visit www.sports.com.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 4, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



