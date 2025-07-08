Lottery.com Inc. Rebrands as SEGG Media Corporation, Launches New Era of Global Sports and Entertainment

Lottery.com Inc. has rebranded as SEGG Media Corporation, signaling a new era in sports, media, and ethical gaming.

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. has rebranded as SEGG Media Corporation, with a new ticker symbol SEGG, marking a significant transformation aimed at addressing legacy challenges and facilitating growth in sports, media, and ethical gaming. The company will operate through three main verticals: Sports.com, focusing on immersive sports content; Entertainment, offering AI-driven event streaming and fan engagement; and Lottery.com, promoting ethical gaming. This rebranding signifies a fresh start, emphasizing a fan-first business model and plans for global expansion in various sectors, including motorsports and eSports. The turnaround journey has involved stabilizing operations, acquiring new assets, and securing substantial credit, with an emphasis on creating shareholder value through strategic initiatives. SEGG Media is positioned to redefine audience engagement in sports and entertainment.

Potential Positives

SEGG Media Corporation’s rebranding from Lottery.com Inc. signifies a major corporate transformation aimed at closing legacy issues and facilitating future growth.

The establishment of three distinct verticals — Sports, Entertainment, and Lottery — provides a structured approach to expand and engage with diversified audiences.

The completion of a $300M equity line of credit indicates strong financial backing and stability, positioning the company for strategic acquisitions and growth.

SEGG Media’s focus on innovative, immersive fan engagement through technology-driven experiences positions it competitively within the evolving sports and entertainment landscape.

Potential Negatives

The rebranding to SEGG Media may indicate unresolved legacy issues that necessitated a complete transformation, raising concerns about the stability and past performance of Lottery.com.

The mention of a "turnaround" implies previous operational difficulties, which may deter investors wary of the company’s past challenges.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty and risk, particularly concerning the company’s ability to execute its strategic vision and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements.

FAQ

What is SEGG Media Corporation's new ticker symbol?

SEGG Media Corporation will now trade under the ticker symbol SEGG.

What are the three main verticals of SEGG Media?

SEGG Media operates through Sports.com, Entertainment, and Lottery.com verticals.

How does SEGG Media plan to engage fans?

SEGG Media aims to enhance fan engagement through immersive media and innovative storytelling.

What financial strategy is SEGG Media pursuing?

The company is focusing on revenue generation, brand scalability, and increasing shareholder value.

What major updates can stakeholders expect from SEGG Media?

Stakeholders can expect updates on global expansions, new facilities, and premium storytelling initiatives.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark corporate transformation, Lottery.com Inc. has officially rebranded as SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) — Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Media — completing one of the most dynamic turnarounds in recent history. Effective immediately, SEGG Media will begin trading under its new ticker symbol: SEGG.





This milestone marks more than a name change. It signals a definitive close to legacy issues, paving the way for a new era of growth across sports, media and ethical gaming. With the support of shareholders, employees, and strategic partners, SEGG Media is now structurally and financially positioned to emerge as a modern-day global sports and entertainment conglomerate.







Strategic Architecture: One Group, Three Pillars







SEGG Media operates through three distinct yet synergistic verticals:







Sports.com – The global home of sport: Live immersive streaming, sim racing, football, motorsports, eSports, youth driver programs and athlete-driven content. Sports.com Studios, Sports.com Media, and Nook will operate under the sports vertical;



Entertainment – The live experience layer: AI-driven event streaming, music media, hybrid entertainment, fashion and fan engagement platforms. Upon completion of the acquisition of DotCom Ventures, Inc., Concerts.com and TicketStub.com will operate under this vertical; and



Lottery.com – The ethical gaming engine: International lotteries, iGaming, instant wins, sports betting and charity-aligned gaming initiatives. Domestic and global lottery operations, Tinbu, and WinTogether will operate under the gaming vertical.







Together, these pillars form a foundation designed for global expansion, fan engagement and long-term shareholder value creation.







A New Generation Sports & Entertainment Conglomerate







SEGG Media is built for the next generation — a fan-first business model designed to combine immersive media, cash-generative assets and technology-forward experiences. The Company will bring all sports under one roof, while expanding into music, lifestyle, and fashion.





With original content, influencer campaigns, and innovative storytelling documentaries and series produced by Sports.com Studios, SEGG Media aims to redefine how audiences connect with clubs, athletes, teams and leagues. This includes the acquisition and revitalization of trophy assets like football clubs and race teams, unlocking their value through smart structuring, media exposure and global fan penetration.







The Turnaround Journey







Over the last 24 months, SEGG Media has:







Stabilized operations and balance sheet integrity



Appointed world-class leadership and advisors



Expanded into new verticals with asset-backed acquisitions



Secured a $300M equity line of credit







The rebrand and restructure represent the final act of the turnaround — and the opening act of a global growth story.







Shareholder Focus & Financial Strategy







SEGG Media’s next phase is built around:







Revenue-focused execution and brand scalability;



Responsible use of credit and non-dilutive facilities; and



Creating long-term shareholder value through increased market capitalization as a result of strategic acquisitions of cash-generative assets.













What’s Coming Next







Expect major updates in:







Launch of Sports.com branded facilities in international and domestic markets;



Global expansion in motorsports, eSports and sim racing;



Introduction of fashion and lifestyle verticals; and



Premium storytelling from Sports.com Studios













"This is a generational moment. SEGG Media isn’t just the end of a chapter — it’s the birth of a next-generation business,"







said Matthew McGahan, Chairman of SEGG









Media Corporation







. "We’re ready to compete with giants, with sharper tech, a youthful fan base and ethical values at the core. To every shareholder who stood with us — thank you. The turnaround is complete. The mission begins now."









About SEGG Media Corporation







SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating digital assets such as Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.



