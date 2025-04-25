Lottery.com Inc. Files Amended Registration Statement for $100 Million Stock Purchase Agreement with Generating Alpha Ltd.

Lottery.com files amended S-1 for $100 million stock purchase agreement, supporting its operational relaunch and digital growth strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. has filed an amended registration statement with the SEC concerning a $100 million stock purchase agreement with Generating Alpha Ltd., aimed at supporting its operational relaunch and expansion in the digital entertainment sector. The agreement allows Lottery.com to raise capital through common stock sales to facilitate business growth in domestic lottery operations, sweepstakes, and international lottery programs. The company also seeks to tap into the digital sports and entertainment market through its Sports.com platform. CEO Matthew McGahan emphasized the importance of this funding for strategic acquisitions and scaling operations without immediate dilution. The company remains compliant with Nasdaq and SEC regulations, positioning itself for growth despite potential risks.

Potential Positives

Lottery.com has filed an amended registration statement for a $100 million stock purchase agreement, providing significant capital flexibility for operational relaunch and growth.

The company is resuming its core lottery operations and expanding into international markets, showcasing a strategic effort for revenue enhancement.

Lottery.com's commitment to the rapidly growing digital sports and entertainment media market, with its Sports.com platform, positions it advantageously for future expansion and engagement.

The company remains compliant with Nasdaq and SEC regulations, reinforcing stability and investor confidence as it repositioned for growth.

Potential Negatives

The need for a $100 million stock purchase agreement indicates potential financial instability or challenges in securing funding through traditional means.

The reference to ongoing reviews of the Company’s internal accounting controls raises concerns about financial governance and could impact investor confidence.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements highlighting significant risks and uncertainties, which may cause apprehension among investors regarding the Company's future performance.

FAQ

What is Lottery.com's recent SEC filing about?

Lottery.com filed an amended registration statement on Form S-1 to register shares under a $100 million stock purchase agreement.

What is the purpose of the $100 million stock purchase agreement?

The SPA with Generating Alpha provides Lottery.com with flexible capital to support its operational relaunch and expansion efforts.

How will Lottery.com utilize the capital from the SPA?

The company plans to enhance its domestic lottery operations, expand internationally, and grow in the digital sports and entertainment sectors.

What is the significance of Lottery.com's digital assets?

Lottery.com and Sports.com represent high-value domains, crucial for the company’s brand positioning and competitive advantage in digital entertainment.

Is Lottery.com compliant with Nasdaq and SEC regulations?

Yes, Lottery.com remains in full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements and SEC regulations, emphasizing its stability for future growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY), a leading technology company a leading technology company in digital lottery, charitable sweepstakes and sports entertainment, today announced the filing of an amended registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The filing is related to the registration of shares issuable under a $100 million committed stock purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Generating Alpha Ltd., along with audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





Under the SPA with Generating Alpha, signed in November 2024, Lottery.com has the right—but not the obligation—to draw down up to $100 million in capital through the sale of common stock. This committed funding provides the Company with strategic flexibility to support its operational relaunch, revenue growth, and rapid expansion into the digital entertainment media sector.





Strategic Highlights from the S-1 Filing:







Operational Relaunch: Lottery.com is preparing to resume its core domestic lottery operations, has restarted sweepstakes, and initiated international lottery revenue programs to support its existing business in Mexico and expand to Africa, Asia, and Europe.



Growth in Digital Sports and Entertainment Media: Through its Sports.com platform, the Company is targeting the rapidly growing $2.4 trillion global streaming and sports content market, with plans for original content production and immersive fan engagement.



Flexible Capital Access: The $100 million SPA with Generating Alpha allow the Company to control its capital deployment, enabling it to scale without immediate dilution pressures.



Premium Digital Assets: Lottery.com and Sports.com represent high-value domain IP. The strength of those brand names is key to the Company’s brand positioning and competitive advantage in the digital entertainment landscape.



NASDAQ and SEC Compliance: The Company remains in full compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements and SEC regulations, reinforcing its stability as it repositions for growth.















Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, commented:











"With the flexibility of our $100 million committed capital facility and a clear roadmap for operational resurgence, revenue growth, and digital media expansion, Lottery.com is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in both the lottery and sports entertainment sectors. Access to this type of funding will allow us to progress to our aggressive buy-and-build strategy and complete our pipeline of strategic acquisitions across Lottery.com and Sports.com in the immediate future. Our re-entry into the market is backed by strategic vision, high-value digital assets and the financial agility to scale—creating far stronger shareholder value."







A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



