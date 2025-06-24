Lottery.com Inc. Appoints Tim Scoffham as CEO of Sports.com Media Group and Lottery.com International

Lottery.com appoints Tim Scoffham as CEO of Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International to enhance global strategy and growth.

Lottery.com Inc. has appointed Tim Scoffham as the Chief Executive Officer of Sports.com Media Group and Lottery.com International, effective immediately. This follows Scoffham's successful consultancy with the company that began in May 2024, during which he contributed to the development of its global growth strategy in iGaming and digital sports media. With over 20 years of experience in gaming, media, and entertainment, Scoffham is expected to leverage his expertise to enhance the strategic integration and international expansion of both entities. His leadership will focus on aligning commercial and technology platforms, enhancing regulatory partnerships, and exploring new revenue opportunities in emerging markets. Matthew McGahan, CEO and Chairman of Lottery.com, expressed confidence in Scoffham's ability to guide the companies into their next growth phase, emphasizing the alignment with their vision for global brand development. Scoffham highlighted the potential for both brands at the convergence of sports and gaming, indicating a commitment to driving growth and shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Tim Scoffham's appointment as CEO signals strong leadership with over 20 years of experience in gaming, media, and entertainment, likely enhancing the company's strategic direction.

The press release highlights a focus on international expansion and regulatory compliance, which could lead to new market opportunities and revenue streams for Lottery.com and Sports.com Media.

Under Scoffham's guidance, both entities aim to strengthen their brands and drive innovation in digital sports content and iGaming, positioning them for significant growth in high-demand sectors.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new CEO, while potentially positive, may also indicate instability or a lack of confidence in existing leadership if the change was unexpected.

The mention of ongoing investigations related to short selling and internal accounting controls suggests potential legal and financial vulnerabilities that could impact investor confidence.

The company emphasizes the need to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and SEC reporting, highlighting significant regulatory and operational challenges that could affect its market position.

FAQ

Who is Tim Scoffham?

Tim Scoffham is the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sports.com Media Group and Lottery.com International, with extensive experience in gaming and media.

What are the main responsibilities of Tim Scoffham?

He will oversee the strategic integration and international expansion of Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International focusing on growth and partnerships.

What is Sports.com Media?

Sports.com Media Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lottery.com that delivers premium sports content and immersive fan experiences globally.

What is Lottery.com International focused on?

Lottery.com International aims to provide a secure and compliant iGaming and global lottery platform for international lottery participation.

How will Tim's leadership impact Lottery.com?

Tim's leadership is expected to accelerate growth, enhance partnerships, and drive long-term value for Lottery.com shareholders.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced the appointment of Tim Scoffham as Chief Executive Officer of Sports.com Media Group Limited (“Sports.com Media”) and Lottery.com International Limited (“Lottery.com International”), effective immediately. The appointment follows a successful consultancy period beginning in May 2024, during which Tim helped shape the Company’s global growth strategy across iGaming and digital sports media.





With more than 20 years of leadership in gaming, media, and entertainment, Tim is widely recognized as a veteran operator in media, sports entertainment and gaming sectors. His international experience and ability to execute high-growth, regulated strategies across emerging markets make him an ideal fit to lead these businesses into their next chapter.





Tim will oversee the strategic integration and international expansion of Sports.com Media, a premium digital sports content and engagement platform, and Lottery.com International, the Company’s iGaming and international lottery division focused on delivering secure, compliant, and entertaining lottery experiences across key global markets. His leadership will focus on aligning commercial, media, and technology platforms, bolstering regulatory partnerships, and unlocking scalable, revenue-generating opportunities in high-growth jurisdictions.







“Our Company is delighted with this appointment,”







said Matthew McGahan, CEO and Chairman of Lottery.com







. “Tim brings energy, credibility, and international expertise. His bold, entrepreneurial leadership style and deep experience in both gaming and media are precisely what we need at this inflection point. We are seeing strong forward momentum in the business and the markets, and Tim’s appointment gives us further confidence in our global roadmap. He is fully aligned with our vision to build Lottery.com and Sports.com into powerhouse global brands.”











Tim Scoffham added:







“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Lottery.com in a full-time leadership capacity at Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International, both of which represent unique global opportunities. The Sports.com and Lottery.com brands sit at the intersection of sports, gaming, and immersive content, and I believe we’re only scratching the surface of what they can become. With outstanding teams already in place and a unified international strategy underway, I’m looking forward to accelerating growth, strengthening partnership, and delivering long-term value to Lottery.com shareholders.”









About Sports.com Media







Sports.com Media Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc., is a next-generation digital platform delivering premium sports content, immersive fan experiences, and real-time engagement to a global audience. Focused on innovation, original formats, and media-rights partnerships, Sports.com is shaping the future of sports storytelling and digital fan engagement.







About Lottery.com International







Lottery.com International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc., provides a secure and compliant iGaming and global lottery platform that enables users to participate in international lottery games through digital channels. The platform is focused on regulated market expansion, localized offerings, and sustainable, high-margin growth.





Under Tim Scoffham’s leadership, both businesses will continue the expansion of Sports.com and Lottery.com into globally recognized brands—driven by innovation, strategic execution, and an unwavering commitment to compliance and user experience.









About Lottery.com









The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on





X





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company’s analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





