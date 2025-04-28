Lottery.com Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Webinar and Strategic Initiatives Following Corporate Turnaround

Lottery.com announces a shareholder webinar and updates on its corporate turnaround, strategic expansion, and future growth plans.

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. announced its first shareholder webinar in over three years, highlighting its commitment to transparency and engagement as it completes a two-year corporate turnaround aimed at strengthening operations and increasing shareholder value. CEO Matthew McGahan will communicate the company's strategic progress and growth vision in a forthcoming letter. The company has undergone a comprehensive restructuring, including a new Board of Directors and executive team. It has also secured significant funding for growth initiatives, including advanced technology and acquisitions. With legal challenges largely resolved, Lottery.com is looking to accelerate profitability and engage more directly with shareholders through upcoming communications and the webinar.

Potential Positives

Lottery.com is hosting its first shareholder webinar in over three years, indicating a renewed commitment to transparency and engagement with its shareholders.

The company has successfully completed a significant corporate turnaround, positioning itself for long-term operational strength, strategic expansion, and increased shareholder value.

The strategic funding of $250 million secured from two investment firms will be used for technology development, gaming operations expansion, and to drive shareholder value through acquisitions.

The successful defense of more than a dozen legal cases enhances the company's stability and reduces litigation risks, supporting its future growth efforts.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a shareholder webinar and formal communication comes after a hiatus of over three years, suggesting a potential lack of consistent engagement and transparency that may have affected shareholder trust.

The company is actively working to conclude a two-year corporate turnaround, which may indicate previous operational or financial instability that could concern investors.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight numerous risks and uncertainties, including compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and ongoing internal accounting control reviews, which could impact investor confidence in the company's future outlook.

FAQ

When will Lottery.com hold its first shareholder webinar?

Lottery.com plans to hold its first shareholder webinar in the coming weeks as part of its transparency initiative.

What is the purpose of the upcoming shareholder webinar?

The webinar aims to enhance shareholder engagement and provide insights into the Company's strategic progress and vision for growth.

Who will lead the shareholder webinar?

Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan will lead the shareholder webinar, sharing updates on the company’s roadmap and future opportunities.

What recent changes has Lottery.com made to its leadership?

Lottery.com has overhauled its Board of Directors and restructured its executive team, including appointing a new CFO and COO.

How is Lottery.com utilizing its recent funding?

The funding will be used to acquire advanced technology, strengthen the balance sheet, and pursue revenue-generating acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading provider of digital lottery, sweepstakes, and sports entertainment technology, today announced that it is planning its first shareholder webinar in more than three years to be held in the coming weeks as part of its continued commitment to transparency, engagement and building trust. Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan will also be issuing a formal communication to shareholders providing insight into the Company’s strategic progress and vision for growth.





These initiatives come as the Company nears the successful conclusion of a two-year corporate turnaround, which has positioned Lottery.com for long-term operational strength, strategic expansion, and shareholder value creation.









Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, commented:











“As we approach the final phase of this disciplined turnaround, now is the right time to directly engage with our shareholders, share our roadmap, and outline the exciting opportunities ahead. This journey has always been about rebuilding with integrity and ambition—and we’re ready to deliver.”









A Comprehensive Turnaround from the Top Down:









Board and Governance: Complete overhaul of the Board of Directors, installing experienced leadership committed to transparency and growth. Additionally, the Company formed a strategic Advisory Board in February 2025, comprising industry leaders and experts guiding international expansion, responsible gaming, and technological innovation.



C-Suite Rebuild: Restructuring of the executive team, with McGahan transitioning from Non-Executive Chairman to CEO and President of both Lottery.com and Sports.com. Additionally, the Company appointed Robert Stubblefield as its Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Potts as its Chief Operating Officer.



Legal and Compliance Reset: Replacement of all prior legal counsel, with new representation including the recent engagement of recognized Crowell & Moring as the Company’s global counsel.



Capital Markets and Strategic Funding: Appointment of Cohen & Company Capital Markets as investment banker, alongside securing $100 million from Generating Alpha Ltd. and $150 million from United Capital Investments London (UCIL). These facilities are being deployed strategically to drive shareholder value through cash-generative acquisitions; cutting-edge technology development and investment; resumption and expansion of gaming operations that drives revenues; and building balance sheet strength.













Strategic Use of Funding for Growth:







The Company emphasizes that capital secured through its funding facilities, including the recently filed S-1, will be strategically deployed to:







Build or acquire state-of-the-art technology for Lottery.com and Sports.com, enabling immersive, live-streaming sports media and enhanced fan engagement.



Close advanced stage, revenue generative acquisitions, designed to accelerate profits and deliver shareholder value.



Strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and fund innovation across its digital lottery and sports entertainment platforms.













Legal Success and Stability:











Lottery.com has successfully defended more than a dozen legal cases, eliminating key litigation risks and solidifying the foundation for future growth.







Vision for 2025 and Beyond:











With the turnaround nearly complete, the Company is focused on increasing revenues through resuming gaming operations and monetizing Sports.com and completing certain acquisitions that will accelerate profitability and shareholder value.







Engaging with Shareholders:







As part of the Lottery.com’s continued commitment to transparency, shareholder engagement and building public trust, the Company plans the following:







Webinar: The Company shall host a shareholder webinar in Q2.



Shareholder Letter: A formal communication from Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan to the Company’s shareholders will be issued in the coming weeks.









Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



