Lottery.com Inc. Announces Amended Acquisition Agreement for Nook Holdings Limited in Dubai

Lottery.com plans to acquire Nook Holdings for $2.5 million, enhancing its global sports and wellness initiatives.

Lottery.com Inc. has announced an amended Stock Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Nook Holdings Limited, a Dubai-based sports, health, and wellness incubator, in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $2.5 million. This acquisition, which is set to be completed by June 30, 2025, will give Lottery.com a 90% ownership stake in Nook, enhancing its commitment to global growth in the sports and wellness sectors. Nook, founded by Ravi Bhusari, has established itself as a key player in the UAE's sports ecosystem, supporting various startups and businesses. After the acquisition, Lottery.com plans to operate parts of its international sports business from Nook, aiming to create a hub for sports innovation and entrepreneurship. Leadership at Lottery.com expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the potential for collaboration with existing Nook businesses to foster growth and development.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, announces the signing of an amended Stock Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) for its planned acquisition of Nook Holdings Limited (“Nook”), a pioneering sports, health and wellness incubator based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





The acquisition, valued at approximately $2.5 million USD, is an all-cash deal, underscoring Lottery.com’s strategic commitment to global growth and innovation in sports and wellness. Upon completion, the Company will control ninety percent (90%) of Nook. The deal is expected to close on or before June 30, 2025.













Inside the Nook Co-Working Space









Founded by Ravi Bhusari, Nook has become a cornerstone of the UAE’s sports and wellness ecosystem. Over the past five years, it has fulfilled its ongoing mission to support startups and small businesses establish operations, obtain licenses, register for VAT and gain community support. Its exclusive partnership with Dubai’s DMCC Free Zone and its high-visibility location at One JLT have made it the go-to destination for sports entrepreneurs in the region.













Nook is located at One JLT in Dubai













Ravi Bhusari, Founder of Nook, commented:











“This will be a defining moment for Nook. We have worked hard over the past few years to build a space that truly serves the needs of the sports and wellness community. Partnering with Sports.com, a visionary brand with global ambitions, unlocks tremendous opportunities for our members”











Sports.com: A Global Launchpad for Sports Startups









Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company will operate segments of its international sports business from within the Nook premises at One JLT, transforming the space into a gateway for sports innovation, investment and integration. The site will continue to function as both a premium co-working space and a business incubator, connecting early-stage sports businesses with the broader Sports.com ecosystem.









Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, stated:











“Nook is not just a workspace — it’s a thriving community of sports and wellness entrepreneurs. It aligns perfectly with our vision for Sports.com as a global platform for innovation and impact. With a successful track record of generating profitable revenue and a stellar reputation, it is the ideal location to continue the global presence of the Sports.com brand. We’re excited to work closely with the businesses already operating inside Nook and help them scale faster, smarter and embrace a global mindset.”











Mark Bircham, Director of Lottery.com and Head of Acquisitions at Sports.com, added:











“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the Nook team over the past six months to bring this deal to completion. The quality of the businesses operating at Nook and the energy of the ecosystem they’ve built made it absolutely worth the wait. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and begin supporting these companies with everything Sports.com has to offer — from networking and licensing to potential investment and acquisition. This is just the beginning.”









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company’s analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





