Lottery.com Inc. Announces $10 Million Acquisition of Majority Stake in DotCom Ventures Inc. and Premium Domain Assets

Lottery.com to acquire majority stake in DotCom Ventures for $10 million, enhancing its entertainment platform with ticketing assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. has announced its intent to acquire a majority stake in DotCom Ventures Inc. for $10 million, which includes the premium domains Concerts.com and TicketStub.com. This acquisition will enhance Lottery.com’s platform alongside existing brands Sports.com and Lottery.com, creating a unified ecosystem for gaming and live events. The platforms are designed to provide verified ticket sales with transparent pricing and aim to be leading destinations for event discovery and commerce. CEO Matthew McGahan emphasizes that this investment reflects a long-term vision, aiming to integrate content, commerce, and live experiences, supported by existing infrastructures for rapid monetization. The strategic plan includes utilizing TicketStub.com for a variety of entertainment events, supported by a dual-brand approach to capture different market segments.

Potential Positives

Lottery.com has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a majority stake in DotCom Ventures Inc., which includes the premium domain assets Concerts.com and TicketStub.com, indicating a strategic expansion in the live events and ticketing sector.

The acquisition transaction is valued at $10 million, reflecting confidence in the integration of multiple entertainment brands under Lottery.com, enhancing its overall market presence.

Concerts.com and TicketStub.com are already operational platforms that can deliver immediate revenue opportunities, demonstrating readiness for monetization in the live entertainment market.

The dual-brand strategy aims to offer specialized ticketing for both premium events and broader fan engagement, positioning Lottery.com as a key player in diverse entertainment sectors.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition transaction is valued at $10 million, which may raise concerns about the company's financial capacity and its reliance on a mix of cash, secured debt, and equity to finance the deal.

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, suggesting potential uncertainties about the company's future operations and stability, which may impact investor confidence.

Upcoming challenges, like the need to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and to resolve inquiries by Nasdaq, suggest ongoing operational issues that could affect the company's market standing.

FAQ

What did Lottery.com announce on May 7, 2025?

Lottery.com announced a Letter of Intent to acquire a majority stake in DotCom Ventures Inc. for $10 million.

What are the key assets in the acquisition?

The acquisition includes Concerts.com and TicketStub.com, vital platforms for live event ticketing.

How will this acquisition benefit Lottery.com?

This acquisition will enhance Lottery.com’s multi-channel entertainment platform, unifying content and commerce strategies.

What is the investment value of the transaction?

The strategic investment is valued at $10 million, comprising cash, secured debt, and equity.

What innovative features will Concerts.com and TicketStub.com offer?

The platforms will feature verified ticket inventory, transparent pricing, and integration with Sports.com’s live streaming.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports, and entertainment, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a majority stake in DotCom Ventures Inc., a Nevada corporation (“DVI”), together with the premium domain assets Concerts.com and TicketStub.com, in a transaction valued at $10 million.





This strategic investment will form the third foundational pillar of Lottery.com’s expanding platform — standing alongside Sports.com and Lottery.com as part of a vertically integrated, multi-channel entertainment business. Together, these brands will create the concrete base of a next-generation ecosystem designed to unify content, commerce, and live experiences under a single global strategy. Concerts.com and TicketStub.com are live, operational, and built for scale — delivering real value and revenue potential from day one. The platforms feature:







Verified ticket inventory only — no speculative listings



Verified ticket inventory only — no speculative listings



Transparent, fan-first pricing with no hidden fees



Transparent, fan-first pricing with no hidden fees



Event inventory consisting of sports, concerts, comedy, esports, and festivals

















Acquisition Key Highlights









$10M investment includes Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, and 51% of DVI



$10M investment includes Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, and 51% of DVI



Live and operational platforms already serving real ticket demand



Live and operational platforms already serving real ticket demand



Best-in-class access to verified, non-speculative secondary ticket inventory



Best-in-class access to verified, non-speculative secondary ticket inventory



No hidden fees and highly competitive pricing model



No hidden fees and highly competitive pricing model



Direct integration with Sports.com’s live streaming infrastructure



Direct integration with Sports.com’s live streaming infrastructure



Dual-brand strategy: Concerts.com (premium events) + TicketStub.com (broad fan utility)



Dual-brand strategy: Concerts.com (premium events) + TicketStub.com (broad fan utility)



Positioned to be the go-to destination for live event discovery and commerce



Positioned to be the go-to destination for live event discovery and commerce



Revenue-ready infrastructure supporting rapid monetization



Revenue-ready infrastructure supporting rapid monetization



Original content to be created by Sports.com Studios for both platforms



















Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com said,











“While Concerts.com and Sports.com are hallmark media brands, we intend to make TicketStub.com the trusted ticketing site for fans of all live entertainment. Concerts.com is the perfect third vertical for our business. It will become the ticketing engine for Sports.com — giving us a unified commerce and content strategy around everything from sports to festivals to immersive experiences.”









Strategic $10 Million Investment Demonstrates Long-Term Vision







Acquiring a majority stake in DVI represents a $10 million transaction, comprised of a strategic blend of cash, secured debt, and equity issued at up to $3.00 per share — further validating the strength of the Lottery.com and Sports.com platform.







“Deals like this, which include stock at $3 per share, reinforce the belief in the value we’re building with Lottery.com, Sports.com and now, Concerts.com,”







McGahan added.







“This isn’t just an acquisition; it’s a commitment to a five-year vision, and a statement to the market that we are serious about scaling globally with premium digital assets.”









A Long-Term Partnership with a Shared Vision









“Our vision of providing fans with the information and access they need to discover the live events they want can now be realized on a global scale through Concerts.com and Sports.com,”







said Patrick Ogle, CEO and founder of DVI







. “DVI looked at several other partners over the last year. Ultimately, we knew that these assets belong together, and fans deserve reliable access to a live entertainment platform they can trust. With the backing of Lottery.com and the infrastructure behind Sports.com, we’re building more than a platform — we’re creating a new standard for how fans connect to live experiences.”







Ogle is an entrepreneurial lawyer and digital strategist with more than two decades of experience spanning media, entertainment, and athlete representation. From his early days as an intern at Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Television and Network Music Group, to 20+ years managing the business and legal affairs of athletes and entertainers, Ogle has built a career at the intersection of entertainment and infrastructure. He is a former 15-year member of The Recording Academy, and an active voting member of the Country Music Association.







“Patrick brings more than just the domain — he brings a deep understanding of what this vision can become,”







said Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of Lottery.com.







“Entering into this LOI is a clear vote of confidence — not just in the value of the brands, but in our collective ability to execute together over the next five years. This is an exciting culmination of a relationship that began in 2023, appropriately, at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, TN.”







The final transaction will include the assumption of secured notes and a multi-stage stock issuance structure, reflecting alignment and long-term commitment from all parties.







Powering the Future of Live Entertainment







Concerts.com is being designed not simply as a ticketing platform, but as a fully integrated live events engine. It will serve as the primary processor of access and fan engagement, tying directly into Sports.com’s fast-growing live streaming infrastructure.





The investment in DVI will include TicketStub.com, which will operate in parallel as a brand focused on alternative entertainment verticals, including festivals, comedy, esports, and niche lifestyle events. This dual-brand strategy allows for both mainstream and genre-specific ticketing models under the broader Concerts.com umbrella.









As part of the short and mid-term roadmap:







The brand will integrate with live streaming functionality and real-time access models across all Lottery.com and Sports.com verticals



The brand will integrate with live streaming functionality and real-time access models across all Lottery.com and Sports.com verticals



Sports.com’s ambassador network will amplify events across social platforms



Sports.com’s ambassador network will amplify events across social platforms



Concerts.com will power bundled experiences combining tickets + content + streaming



Concerts.com will power bundled experiences combining tickets + content + streaming



Deliver to consumers crossover activations between sports, music, charitable gaming and culture



Deliver to consumers crossover activations between sports, music, charitable gaming and culture



Sports.com Studios will create proprietary content for Concerts.com

















Domain Portfolio Strength







With the addition of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com, Lottery.com will hold what it believes to be one of the strongest domain portfolios in the world. With Lottery.com, Sports.com, and now Concerts.com, the company stands alone in its control of three world-class, category-defining digital assets.







“Very few — if any — companies can claim three domains of this caliber,”







said McGahan







. “And we believe the combination of Lottery.com, Sports.com, and Concerts.com is without peer in the global digital entertainment space. These assets will anchor the next decade of innovation across content, commerce, and live experiences.”







McGahan went on to say that with the addition of these assets, he believes Lottery.com is arguably one of the most exciting investment opportunities on the exchange today.







“This is a unique opportunity to invest in a company with premium global assets and a bold vision for the future of entertainment, gaming and live events.”









About Lottery.com







The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and TicketStub.com, is a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.