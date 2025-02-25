Lottery.com Inc. Achieves Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Following Annual Meeting

Lottery.com has regained compliance with Nasdaq rules following its annual meeting on February 20, 2025.

Lottery.com Inc. announced in a press release that it has received confirmation from Nasdaq that it is now in compliance with Listing Rule 5620(a), following its annual meeting held on February 20, 2025. This comes after the company had previously received a notice of non-compliance on January 10, 2025, but Nasdaq has now closed the matter. The release also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements made about the company's future operations, strategies, and prospects, highlighting the various risks and uncertainties that could affect the accuracy of these projections, as detailed in its filings with the SEC.

The company has resolved its compliance issue with Nasdaq regarding Listing Rule 5620(a) by successfully holding its annual meeting on February 20, 2025.

This resolution demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining its listing status on Nasdaq, which can enhance investor confidence.

Nasdaq has officially closed the matter, indicating that the company is on a positive trajectory regarding regulatory compliance.

The company's prior non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) raises concerns about its governance and operational practices.

The warning from Nasdaq regarding compliance indicates ongoing challenges that may undermine investor confidence and market perception.

The mention of risks related to internal accounting controls and going concern may signal potential financial instability.

What compliance issue did Lottery.com address with Nasdaq?

Lottery.com resolved its compliance issue with Nasdaq by holding its annual meeting on February 20, 2025.

What was the result of the notice received from Nasdaq?

Nasdaq closed the matter, confirming Lottery.com’s compliance with Listing Rule 5620(a).

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements include projections about Lottery.com's future operations and strategies based on current management expectations.

How can I access Lottery.com's SEC filings?

Lottery.com's SEC filings are publicly available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

What risks are associated with Lottery.com's future projections?

Risks include potential findings from accounting reviews and the Company’s ability to secure additional capital and comply with regulations.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $24,600

GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,440

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY; LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”) received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of holding its annual meeting on February 20, 2025, the Company is in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) (the “Listing Rule”), The Company had received a notice of non-compliance with the Listing Rule on January 10, 2025. Nasdaq has closed the matter.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 14, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.



