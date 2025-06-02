Lottery.com Drivers Showcase Resilience at Detroit INDYCAR Events with Sebastian Murray Achieving Top 10 Finish

Lottery.com and Sports.com drivers achieved notable performances at the Detroit racing event, highlighting resilience and potential for future races.

Lottery.com Inc. and Sports.com celebrated significant achievements during a competitive weekend in Detroit, as their drivers participated in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT. Scottish driver Sebastian Murray earned his best career finish in INDY NXT with a sixth-place result after navigating a chaotic race that resulted in multiple crashes. Murray expressed pride in his performance, despite dealing with some car damage. Meanwhile, rookie Louis Foster showcased his potential by leading laps before a suspension failure caused a crash, though he emerged uninjured. Callum Ilott also faced challenges, having shown strong pace before a pit issue ended his race early. The team is optimistic about future races, particularly with an upcoming oval event at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Foster has a strong history. Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com, highlighted the brand exposure gained over the weekend and expressed pride in the performances of all three drivers.

Lottery.com and Sports.com celebrated a strong performance with Sebastian Murray achieving his best career finish (P6) in INDY NXT, highlighting the team's competitive edge and growth potential.

Louis Foster displayed promising talent by leading laps in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, indicating strong adaptability and potential for future successes despite a race incident.

The race weekend generated significant brand exposure for Lottery.com and Sports.com, enhancing their visibility in the competitive motorsport arena.

Overall positive feedback from drivers and the CEO, emphasizing optimism for future races and the continued support of their athletes.

Despite the strong performance of some drivers, significant issues such as a major crash due to a suspension failure and a pit stop incident raise concerns about car reliability and team performance under pressure.

The press release highlights ongoing risks and uncertainties related to the company's internal accounting controls and compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, which could impact investor confidence.

The statement about the company’s ability to secure additional capital resources and continue as a going concern suggests potential financial instability, which could deter investors.

What were the main highlights from the Detroit racing weekend?

The Detroit racing weekend featured Sebastian Murray's impressive P6 finish in INDY NXT and Louis Foster's strong performance in INDYCAR before a crash.

How did Sebastian Murray perform in the INDY NXT series?

Sebastian Murray achieved his best career finish, securing a P6 despite challenges, and moved up to 11th in the standings.

What challenges did Louis Foster face during the race?

Louis Foster led laps in his IndyCar debut but crashed due to a suspension failure, fortunately walking away without serious injury.

What happened to Callum Ilott during the Detroit race?

Callum Ilott showed strong pace but had to retire early due to a loose wheel that caused contact with the wall.

What are the upcoming events for Lottery.com drivers?

The Lottery.com and Sports.com drivers will next compete in an oval race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15.

DETROIT, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a weekend of milestones and resilience for Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or “the Company”) and Sports.com as their drivers took on the challenging Streets of Detroit in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.





Leading the charge was Scottish rising star Sebastian Murray, who delivered his best career finish in INDY NXT, securing an impressive P6 after a determined drive through the field. Having qualified strongly on the street circuit for the first time, Murray kept his composure during a chaotic start that eliminated several competitors, including his own teammate. Despite sustaining slight rear-end damage early in the race, Murray battled through, showcasing racecraft and resilience to claim his first-ever top-10 finish in the series.







“That’s a wrap on Detroit. Honestly, this has been a great weekend as a whole. P6 is a great finish for me and the team — our best so far. Massive thank you to everyone back home and the Andretti Cape guys. The car was strong all weekend,”







Murray reflected.







“It got pretty chaotic at times, and there was some damage that affected our straight-line speed, but overall, it was a strong race. It would’ve been nice to grab a top five, but we’re happy with the points and the progress.”







Murray now moves up to 11th in the INDY NXT standings with 91 points as the series heads next to World Wide Technology Raceway for its first oval race of the season on June 15.







Louis Foster Impresses Before Heart-Stopping Incident in Detroit







In the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Louis Foster continued to show why he’s one of the sport’s brightest young talents. After a strong showing in practice and qualifying, Foster led his first laps in IndyCar by executing an off-sequence strategy, demonstrating speed and maturity well beyond his rookie status.





Unfortunately, Foster’s promising run ended abruptly when a suspension failure sent him into the wall at over 180 mph. Thanks to IndyCar’s industry-leading safety standards and the rapid response of the AMR Safety Team, Foster walked away without serious injury.







“First, thank you to everyone for all of the messages — I am OK,”







said Foster.







“Massive thank you to the IndyCar medical team and the AMR Safety Team for putting driver safety first. We were on for a season-best result, leading laps and running strong. It’s disappointing, but that’s racing. We’ll be back in two weeks.”







Foster’s strong qualifying and race pace underscored his rapid adaptation to the series, with an average qualifying position of 13th so far this season — a remarkable statistic for a rookie in the ultra-competitive 27-car field.







Callum Ilott Shows Strong Pace Before Unfortunate Pit Incident







Meanwhile, Callum Ilott, driving for PREMA Racing, showed flashes of brilliance throughout the weekend, consistently running inside the top ten during the race. Starting from 17th on a split tire strategy, Ilott made early gains and was poised for a strong finish. However, a loose wheel led to contact with the wall and an early end to what was shaping up to be a competitive outing.







“The car was feeling good and we were on track for a solid result,”







said Ilott.







“Unfortunately, the front left didn’t go on properly during the last pit stop, and I couldn’t turn into Turn 1. I’m OK, and the car looks repairable — we’ll regroup and come back stronger.”









Looking Ahead







Lottery.com and Sports.com’s drivers will now shift their focus to the upcoming oval race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Louis Foster has a strong oval pedigree, winning all oval events in INDY NXT last season, including Gateway.





With strong momentum building and lessons learned from Detroit, the future looks bright for the Lottery.com and Sports.com backed drivers as they prepare for the second half of the season.









Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, commented:











“We were delighted with the brand exposure generated this weekend, and of course, especially proud of Sebastian Murray’s strong top 10 finish in only his fourth INDY NXT appearance. This is exactly why we were excited to have Seb represent our brands in INDY NXT. Both Callum Ilott and Louis Foster also showed flashes of brilliance, even though circumstances outside their control made it a tough weekend for them. We remain incredibly optimistic about the future and look forward to supporting all three drivers as the season progresses.”









About Lottery.com







The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on





X





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.





For more information, please visit



www.lottery.com



or www.sports.com or contact our media relations team.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26c9061b-baaa-4452-907f-78513e1d9ea7









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02a97cc2-fdc1-46e0-b3b0-be01fcd92516













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7398e42a-a5d5-41df-bc5f-64b340176b39













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19dde0b9-86b4-4956-802f-8f1ec3fe1ab0







