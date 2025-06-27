Lottery.com Confirms Investigation into Coordinated 'Short and Distort' Campaign Targeting Company

Lottery.com accuses individuals of a coordinated short-selling campaign, asserting legal action against those involved.

Lottery.com Inc. has announced that it is close to gathering legal evidence of a coordinated 'short and distort' campaign aimed at undermining the company's stock value and reputation. The company, in collaboration with its legal counsel, Paul Hastings LLP, is investigating individuals and entities involved in illegal market manipulation, including naked short selling. Independent Director Christopher Gooding stated that the evidence points to three main groups orchestrating the attacks: disgruntled insiders, professional short-sellers, and opportunistic traders who spread false information. Lottery.com has issued cease-and-desist letters and is determined to pursue legal action against those responsible, promising to protect shareholder value and maintain market integrity. The company remains committed to its long-term growth and efforts to address these market manipulations while preparing for potential regulatory involvement.

Potential Positives

The company is actively pursuing legal action against individuals and entities involved in a coordinated 'short and distort' campaign, demonstrating a strong commitment to protecting its reputation and shareholder value.

Lottery.com has gathered forensic data indicating illegal market manipulation, signaling that the company is taking a proactive and informed approach to address these challenges.

The acknowledgment of specific categories of market manipulators suggests that the company has a strategic plan to tackle the issue head-on and enhance market integrity.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on accusations of market manipulation against the company, which may indicate underlying vulnerabilities in its market position and governance.

The mention of significant illegal activities such as "naked short selling" and a "coordinated and unlawful ‘short and distort’ campaign" could raise concerns about the integrity and stability of the company’s stock and attract negative scrutiny from regulators and investors.

The need to engage legal counsel and issue cease-and-desist letters suggests ongoing internal challenges and potential legal battles, which could impact the company's reputation and financial resources.

FAQ

What is the 'short and distort' campaign against Lottery.com?

The 'short and distort' campaign involves illegal trading strategies aimed at harming Lottery.com's share price and reputation.

Who is being targeted in the legal action by Lottery.com?

Lottery.com is targeting aggressive insiders, complicit brokers, and opportunistic traders involved in market manipulation.

What evidence is Lottery.com gathering against the perpetrators?

The company is securing legal evidence, including trading metrics and forensic data related to illegal activities.

What steps is Lottery.com taking to protect shareholders?

Lottery.com is pursuing legal action against market manipulators to safeguard shareholder value and ensure market integrity.

How can shareholders stay informed about Lottery.com's situation?

Shareholders can follow Lottery.com on social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN sold 115,000 shares for an estimated $40,250

GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today confirmed that it is nearing legal proof of a coordinated and unlawful ‘short and distort’ campaign targeting the Company. In collaboration with its legal counsel, Paul Hastings LLP, the Company is actively pursuing all individuals and entities engaged in market manipulation intended to damage the Company’s share price and reputation.







Christopher Gooding, Independent Director of Lottery.com and a member of the Audit Committee with responsibility for legal affairs, issued the following statement:









“There is no doubt that there is an orchestrated campaign against Lottery. The trading metrics and forensic data we have access to clearly indicate both classic ‘short and distort’ tactics, and more seriously, a significant volume of naked short selling — illegal trades not backed by actual share ownership.









“These actors fall into three categories:











“Aggressive and embittered insiders, who appear to be leveraging confidential or insider information from their historical relationships with Lottery.com for self-serving purposes. I outlined elements of these insiders to the judge in a Delaware action earlier this year;





“Professional short-sellers, aided and abetted by complicit brokers — some of whom are actively engineering mechanisms to facilitate, or are willfully ignoring, illegal naked short activity; and





“Opportunistic traders, influenced by blogs, shorting platforms, and “pay-to-publish” media articles that amplify false and defamatory narratives. These clearly represent the ‘distort’ component of the campaign. Numerous cease-and-desist letters have already been issued.













“Our message to these parties is unequivocal: We know who you are. We are rapidly securing irrefutable legal evidence of your involvement — including the brokers operating both in the U.S. and offshore in jurisdictions such as the Caribbean. We will pursue damages vigorously and refer the evidence to the appropriate regulatory authorities.













“Your days are numbered. We will shut you down, and the financial penalties imposed will far exceed the unlawful profits you have sought to extract from our shareholders.”













Lottery.com reiterates its commitment to protecting shareholder value, market integrity, and the long-term growth of its global operations.







About Lottery.com







The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on





X





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company’s analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



