Lottery.com Appoints Marc Bircham to Board of Directors as Executive Director

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. has appointed Marc Bircham as an Executive Director on its Board of Directors, bringing significant experience in sports media and football management. Bircham, currently the Director of Sports.com, has a UEFA Pro License and a notable coaching history both in various countries and with high-profile clubs while being recognized as a legendary player for Queens Park Rangers. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance Lottery.com's international growth in the sports, gaming, and entertainment sectors. Bircham expressed enthusiasm for the role, anticipating the opportunity to contribute to the company's vision of integrating lottery, sports, and entertainment into a cohesive global ecosystem. The announcement underscores Lottery.com's commitment to building a strong executive team aligned with its growth objectives.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Marc Bircham to the Board of Directors enhances leadership with his extensive experience in sports management and coaching.

Bircham's track record in advancing international sports media and football club acquisitions aligns with Lottery.com’s strategy for global expansion.

His background in nurturing talent and transforming clubs enhances the Company's commitment to innovation and growth in the entertainment sector.

Potential Negatives

The company highlights ongoing reviews of its internal accounting controls, indicating potential compliance issues that may affect its financial reporting and operational integrity.

The press release mentions the company's need to secure additional capital resources, suggesting potential liquidity concerns and reliance on external funding.

The risks associated with regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and the ability to continue as a going concern could create uncertainty and diminish investor confidence.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to Lottery.com's Board of Directors?

Marc Bircham has been appointed as an Executive Director to Lottery.com's Board of Directors.

What is Marc Bircham's professional background?

Bircham is a UEFA Pro License holder with extensive coaching experience in various countries and a notable playing career.

What role does Marc Bircham currently hold at Sports.com?

He currently serves as the Director of Sports.com, focusing on the company's global expansion in sports media.

How does Lottery.com view Bircham's appointment?

Lottery.com sees Bircham's appointment as a strategic move to enhance its executive team and drive international growth.

What sectors does Lottery.com operate in?

Lottery.com operates in digital lottery, sports, and entertainment, unifying these sectors into a digital ecosystem.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery, sports and entertainment, announces the appointment of Marc Bircham to its Board of Directors as an Executive Director.





Currently serving as Director of Sports.com since March 2024, Bircham has played an instrumental role in advancing the Company’s expansion into global sports media and football club acquisitions. A UEFA Pro License holder, he has held senior coaching and managerial roles in England, Ireland, Italy, the USA, Canada and the Caribbean.





Bircham is widely regarded as a Queens Park Rangers (QPR) legend and one of the most iconic figures in the club’s history. With over 300 professional appearances and 21 international caps for Canada, Bircham transitioned from an illustrious playing career into a dynamic and globally respected football executive and coach.







“Marc has made a tremendous impact at Sports.com, bringing deep industry knowledge, international experience, and a passion for innovation,”







said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com.







“His appointment to the Lottery.com Board reflects our confidence in his strategic leadership as we continue our international expansion across the sports, gaming, and entertainment sectors.



Marc has demonstrated this year that he is a true leader—both on and off the pitch.”





Throughout his coaching career, Bircham has led top-tier programs including QPR, Como 1907 in Italy’s Serie B, Waterford FC in Ireland, and the Bahamas National Team. He was instrumental in signing global stars such as Cesc Fàbregas and Eberechi Eze and has been consistently recognized for transforming clubs operating under financial constraints and for nurturing youth talent—including England international Raheem Sterling.









Bircham commented:







“It’s an honor to be appointed to the Lottery.com Board of Directors. I believe in the Company’s vision and the power of uniting lottery, sports and entertainment into a global digital ecosystem. I’m excited to help shape the future of the Company and contribute to its continued growth.”







Known for his media presence and charismatic leadership, Bircham’s appointment marks a strategic milestone as Lottery.com continues to build a world-class executive team aligned with its global vision and focus on delivering shareholder value.







About Lottery.com







The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and TicketStub.com, is a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



