Lottery.com Announces Strategic Initiatives and Future Growth Plans Following First Quarter Executive Planning Summit

Lottery.com Inc. held its First Quarter Executive Planning meetings on March 13, where directors, executives, and strategic partners collaborated to establish a roadmap for the company and its subsidiary, Sports.com. The summit resulted in a focus on growth, market expansion, and innovation in the gaming and sports entertainment sectors. Key strategies include evaluating new acquisitions and partnerships that enhance brand value and diversify revenue, with discussions currently underway with various professional sports organizations. The company plans to bolster its technology capabilities, particularly in gaming and media, while also exploring opportunities in esports. Funding for these initiatives will come from existing investment partners, including a $200 million commitment to support acquisitions and expansion efforts. CEO Matthew McGahan emphasized that the summit has set the stage for a transformative growth period for the company, aiming to enhance shareholder value and redefine engagement in the sports and gaming industries.

Successful completion of Executive Planning meetings, establishing a clear strategic vision for growth and market expansion.

Commitment to strategic acquisitions and partnerships, with a prioritized approach to enhance shareholder value and revenue diversification.

Plans to enhance technology infrastructure and capabilities, positioning Lottery.com and Sports.com for significant advancements in digital gaming and sports entertainment.

Secured an increase in funding commitments, totaling up to $350 million, to support acquisitions, technology enhancements, and rapid expansion efforts.

The company faces significant risks and uncertainties related to its internal accounting controls and compliance with SEC and Nasdaq requirements, raising concerns about its operational stability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights the unpredictability of the company's future performance and could lead to investor skepticism regarding its growth projections.

There is potential over-reliance on acquisitions and partnerships to drive growth, which could pose challenges if the expected synergies and value do not materialize.

What recent event did Lottery.com complete on March 13, 2025?

Lottery.com completed its First Quarter Executive Planning meetings, focusing on strategic initiatives and future growth.

What are the key focuses of Lottery.com’s strategic vision?

The key focuses include growth, market expansion, and innovation in the sports entertainment and gaming sectors.

How is Lottery.com funding its partnership and acquisition strategy?

The strategy is funded by existing investment partners, including a $200 million commitment and a $150 million facility with UCI London.

What market opportunities is Lottery.com pursuing in esports?

Lottery.com aims to capitalize on the growing global esports market, particularly focusing on esports racing and immersive fan engagement.

What is the company's approach to acquisitions and partnerships?

Lottery.com prioritizes acquisitions that enhance its brand and revenue, engaging with strategic partners to fast-track discussions.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, completed its First Quarter Executive Planning meetings on March 13. The multi-day event brought together the Company’s directors, executives, and advisors along with strategic partners to formalize short- and long-term plans. The outcome was a clear plan to shape the future of Lottery.com and Sports.com and a curated list of achievable strategic initiatives.







Key Outcomes from the Summit











Strategic Vision & Business Plan









Leadership engaged in a forward-looking review of Lottery.com and Sports.com’s roadmap, aligning on core objectives for growth, market expansion and innovation in the sports entertainment and gaming sectors.









Acquisition and Partnership Strategy









The Company has been evaluating additional strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the last 18-months, the Company has entered into agreements or completed acquisitions of three companies. Two of the acquisitions were technology focused while the other opened up access to hundreds of industry partners in the key MENA region.





Two key criteria in the evaluation process are that any acquisition or partnership must add value to the Company’s brand portfolio or accelerate and diversify the Company’s revenue streams. The Company’s management team prioritized the list of prospects based on the immediacy of a deal’s impact on shareholder value and those that can be completed in 2025. The principal officers of many of the organizations were invited to the summit which allowed the parties to fast-track discussions on deal terms, new key value propositions, cost saving strategies, and go-to-market plans. These acquisitions and partnerships will significantly bolster Lottery.com and Sports.com’s capabilities across multiple sectors:







Enhancing Lottery.com’s Domestic & International Technology







The Company is focused on enhancing and expanding the capabilities of its proprietary gaming platform. Acquiring complementary platforms offering jurisdictional-specific capabilities will strengthen Lottery.com’s technology infrastructure, improving efficiency and global scalability.











Revolutionizing Sports.com’s Media & Streaming Capabilities







Positioning Sports.com to meet the needs of today’s sports content consumers while also attracting an audience that embraces the future of sports-content consumption is critical to the Company’s growth plans. A cutting-edge media technology acquisition will enable live event streaming that aims to position Sports.com as a dominant force in sports entertainment. These technologies have applications beyond sports which have the potential to open up revenue streams in the broader entertainment industry.











Entering the World of Esports, Gaming, Entertainment and Sports Content







The global esports market size was estimated at $2.06 billion in 2024 with projected annual growth of 20.7% according to



Fortune Business Insights



. The Company plans to capitalize on this growth by leveraging its existing motorsports relationships to focus on esports racing. Linking gaming and entertainment with sports through gaming technology reinforces Sports.com’s immersive fan engagement strategy.











Sports Partnerships & Ownership







Sports.com is in discussions with various professional clubs and sports organizations across different disciplines. The company is engaged in negotiations with a UK football club, a US football club, and other major sporting brands, aiming to establish strategic partnerships and ownership positions that will drive its expansion and market presence.







Funding Expansion







The partnership and acquisition strategy will be funded by the Company’s existing investment partners. One has offered to increase its funding commitment to the Company by $200 million, to sit alongside the $150 million facility with UCI London, to drive acquisitions, enhance technology and fuel rapid expansion—supporting the Company’s buy-and-build strategy.









Matthew McGahan, Lottery.com Chairman and CEO, commented:











"This week's summit was transformative. Bringing our leadership team together with heads of our several key partners has set the stage for an exciting period of growth. With cutting-edge technology integrations, strategic acquisitions and a robust financial roadmap, we are entering a new era for both Lottery.com and Sports.com."







With an ambitious roadmap ahead, Lottery.com and Sports.com are poised to accelerate growth, enhance shareholder value, and redefine the future of gaming, sports entertainment, and digital engagement.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 4, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





