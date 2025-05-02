Lottery.com Announces Sponsorship of Rising Motorsport Talent Sebastian Murray in 2025 INDY NXT Season

Lottery.com partners with driver Sebastian Murray for INDY NXT sponsorship, featuring branding and fan engagement activities throughout the season.

Lottery.com Inc. has announced a sponsorship deal with rising motorsport star Sebastian Murray, who races in the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone with the Andretti Cape team. The sponsorship features Lottery.com branding on Murray's car and race suit, as well as promotional content and social media activations throughout the racing season. This partnership highlights Lottery.com's commitment to the motorsport community and aims to enhance brand visibility. Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, expressed enthusiasm for supporting Murray's promising career, while Murray shared his excitement for representing the brands. The sponsorship’s debut will take place at the Grand Prix of Alabama from May 2–4, 2025.

Potential Positives

Lottery.com has secured a high-visibility sponsorship with rising motorsport talent Sebastian Murray, enhancing brand exposure in a popular sporting domain.

The sponsorship includes various activation highlights such as branding on the INDY NXT car, driver’s race suit, and digital content offerings, allowing for diversified marketing opportunities.

Lottery.com will benefit from the visibility and access associated with being linked to a prominent motorsport team, Andretti Cape, which may attract new fans and customers.

Matthew McGahan, the CEO, expressed a commitment to engaging a new generation of fans, aligning with the company's growth strategy in the digital lottery and sports entertainment space.

Potential Negatives

Press release includes a significant number of forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties about the company's future operations and compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

The mention of ongoing reviews of the Company's internal accounting controls raises concerns about financial oversight and transparency.

The company indicates a dependence on external factors, such as its ability to secure additional capital resources, to maintain operations and compliance, suggesting potential instability.

FAQ

What is the new sponsorship by Lottery.com about?

Lottery.com has partnered with motorsport driver Sebastian Murray for a sponsorship during the 2025 INDY NXT season.

Where will the new branding debut on Sebastian Murray's car?

The Lottery.com branding will debut on the rear wing and nose cone of Murray's No. 2 INDY NXT car at the Grand Prix of Alabama.

What is the purpose of the behind-the-scenes series "Rookie Road"?

"Rookie Road," produced by Sports.com Studios, aims to engage fans with Sebastian Murray’s journey during the racing season.

How long will the sponsorship with Sebastian Murray last?

The sponsorship will continue throughout the remainder of the 2025 INDY NXT racing season.

What does this sponsorship reflect for Lottery.com?

This sponsorship aligns with Lottery.com’s strategic vision to enhance brand visibility and engage with a new generation of motorsport fans.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, announced a high-visibility sponsorship with rising motorsport talent Sebastian Murray, who competes in the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone with the renowned Andretti Cape INDY NXT team.







Key Activation Highlights:









Branding on rear wing (Lottery.com) and nose cone (Sports.com) of Murray’s No. 2 INDY NXT car



Decals on the driver’s race suit for enhanced visibility



Behind-the-scenes driver series “Rookie Road” produced by Sports.com Studios



Social media activations across 13 remaining INDY NXT races



Access to hospitality and networking opportunities available through Murray’s affiliation with Andretti Cape











The car will run this weekend with its new look featuring Lottery.com and Sports.com branding at the Grand Prix of Alabama, taking place May 2–4 in Birmingham, Alabama. Sebastian Murray will be driving the branded No. 2 Andretti Cape INDY NXT car featuring full Lottery.com and Sports.com sponsorship beginning this weekend and continuing through the rest of the season.













The sponsorship centers on Murray, one of the sport’s most exciting young drivers, and includes branding rights, digital content, and fan engagement activations made possible through his participation with Andretti Cape.





The sponsorship was introduced by Warren Macal, Founder of Prosperity Investment Management and a board member at Lottery.com.







Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO



of Lottery.com and Sports.com



, commented:









“Sebastian Murray is a standout talent, and this sponsorship places Lottery.com and Sports.com right alongside his journey to the top of U.S. open-wheel racing. We’re investing in speed, story, and a new generation of fans.”









Sebastian Murray added:









“It is a huge honor to carry the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands. The support from Matthew, Warren, and the entire team fuels my drive to deliver on and off the track.”









“This relationship reflects Lottery.com’s strategic vision,”





added Warren Macal, Founder of Prosperity and Director at Lottery.com.





“Sebastian is a driver with enormous potential, and our brands will benefit from the visibility and access that comes with competing in the Andretti Cape environment.”







This announcement follows the launch of the Company’s sponsorship of Donate to Win’s™ Miami Sweepstakes, offering exclusive hospitality at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend — part of a broader campaign to engage fans and elevate brand exposure.







About Lottery.com







Lottery.com is transforming how official lottery and sweepstakes games are played across the globe, combining cutting-edge technology with consumer-first innovation.







About Sports.com







Sports.com is a premier digital sports platform dedicated to delivering cutting-edge content, fan engagement and technological innovation in the sports industry. With a commitment to growing the global soccer and motorsports ecosystems, Sports.com partners with leading organizations and influencers to create unparalleled experiences for fans and professionals alike.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7e1738a-0840-4b4e-b7a8-94ae22ea1494







