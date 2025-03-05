Lottery.com Announces New Advertising Revenue Model for Sports.com Platform

Lottery.com updates its platform for diverse ad formats on Sports.com, enhancing revenue opportunities for brands targeting sports consumers.

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. announced updates to its platform to support various ad formats on Sports.com, aiming to create a new revenue stream through premium advertising and sponsorship opportunities. This initiative will utilize Sports.com, a highly valued domain in the sports industry, to enhance brand visibility for advertisers targeting sports consumers. The platform positions itself to capitalize on the growing trend of sports viewership shifting to digital formats, with plans to include live event coverage. Lottery.com’s CEO emphasized the potential for significant revenue gains through this advertising strategy, and the expansion into sponsorships could align with future acquisitions, including a UK football club. Sports.com aims to attract brands from sectors such as automotive and health & fitness, leveraging their brand equity to deliver value to advertisers while engaging a loyal sports audience.

Potential Positives

Lottery.com is expanding its platform with updates to support various ad formats on Sports.com, creating a new revenue stream.

Sports.com is recognized for strong brand equity in the global sports industry, which will attract premium advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

The initiative positions Sports.com to tap into a multi-billion-dollar global sports advertising market, enhancing the company's financial prospects.

The integration of live event coverage into the platform is aligned with growing consumer preferences for digital sports content, indicating a strategic move that addresses market trends.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which could indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance and strategies.

The company may be facing challenges related to compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, including regaining compliance with the Bid Price Requirement and becoming current with SEC reports.

The mention of a potential UK football club acquisition suggests that the company is exploring risky ventures which may not materialize or could strain resources.

FAQ

What updates is Lottery.com making to its platform?

Lottery.com is updating its platform to support various ad formats on Sports.com, enhancing advertising opportunities.

How will Sports.com benefit advertisers?

Sports.com will provide premium advertising placements to brands, boosting visibility among a loyal sports audience.

What types of brands can advertise on Sports.com?

Brands in sectors like automotive, health & fitness, and apparel can effectively reach sports consumers on Sports.com.

What revenue potential does Sports.com see from advertising?

Sports.com aims to tap into the multi-billion-dollar sports advertising market, generating significant revenue for Lottery.com.

How does Sports.com's audience impact advertising effectiveness?

Sports.com's audience consists of brand-loyal sports fans, making them less price-sensitive and more attractive for advertisers.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $38,440.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, has announced it is completing updates to its platform to support a variety of ad formats on Sports.com. This new revenue stream will leverage Sports.com, one of the world’s most coveted sports domains, as a vehicle for brands with premium advertising and sponsorship opportunities to reach a highly valuable audience of sports consumers.





Sports.com is recognized for its strong brand equity and credibility within the global sports industry. Through this initiative, brands will gain enhanced visibility by featuring logos, marketing messages, and call-to-action campaigns across multiple advertising placements on the Sports.com website and app. By utilizing strategic marketing partnerships and advanced programmatic advertising, Sports.com is poised to become a dominant force in the sports media sector—delivering substantial value to advertisers and tapping into a new revenue stream for the Company. The development and launch of an ad-funded revenue model across the Sports.com website and app could also dovetail with a potential future UK football club acquisition, its stadium and team uniform and apparel sponsorship, as a further branding opportunity for advertisers.





With its global reach, Sports.com provides brands in automotive, health & fitness, and apparel—sectors that naturally align with sports audiences with access to loyal sports content consumers. Advertisers in these industries have successfully partnered with major sports platforms such as ESPN, TNT Sports, beIN SPORTS, and DAZN. An October 2024 report released by



Effectv



, the sales division of Comcast Advertising, determined that sports fans spend an average of 3.2 hours a week watching sports content.





After the 2024 successful streaming broadcasts of two professional boxing matches, Sports.com plans to fully integrate live event coverage and broadcasts of sporting events in select markets. Consumers are continuing to shift their viewing preferences for live sports from traditional broadcast to digital. The September 2024



EMARKETER



Forecast reported that 55% of live sports viewership was on a digital platform in 2024. That number is projected to grow to 63% by the end of 2027.









Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, commented:











“The advertising and sponsorship landscape presents revenue opportunities for Sports.com. Partner brands can benefit from premium ad placements on our platform, leveraging our strong brand equity while generating value for their businesses. Sports content is brand-safe, as demonstrated by other major platforms that have successfully monetized all forms of sports content.”











Mark Burcham, Director of Sports.com, added:











“With the expansion of Sports.com into sponsorships and advertising, we are creating a truly global destination for brands to reach high value consumers. Diehard sports fans have proven to be brand-loyal and less price sensitive which are attractive profiles for advertisers. This is an exciting time for Sports.com and we are committed to delivering value to both our partners and sports fans worldwide.”







The global sports industry generates more than $100 billion annually in advertising and sponsorship revenue. With its global reach, Sports.com is well-positioned to capitalize on this multi-billion-dollar market, creating a new and scalable revenue stream within the Lottery.com portfolio of brands.





For more information, please visit



www.lottery.com



or contact our media relations team.







Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 14, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





