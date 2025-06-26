Lottery.com Announces Global Expansion with Launch of Sports.com Super App для Sports Fans Worldwide

Lottery.com plans to launch the Sports.com Super App, integrating live streaming and gaming for sports fans globally.

Quiver AI Summary

Lottery.com Inc. announced its plans to launch the Sports.com Super App, a groundbreaking digital platform for sports fans, scheduled for select global markets in Q3 2025. This innovative app aims to integrate live streaming, social engagement, e-commerce, and gamification into one ecosystem, initially focusing on soccer and motorsports. The company is pursuing this goal by acquiring a 51% controlling interest in Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited's sports and technology assets for $10 million, with an initial investment of $5.1 million funded through cash or stock. The Super App will feature community chat hubs, e-commerce, real-money gaming, and sports news, and aims to enhance the overall fan experience. With plans for future expansion into additional sports and immersive streaming, Lottery.com is also securing a $15 million financing commitment to support this venture.

Potential Positives

Lottery.com is set to launch the Sports.com Super App, a first-of-its-kind digital platform for sports fans, enhancing its global expansion strategy.

The Super App is designed to integrate multiple features like live streaming and e-commerce, which could significantly increase user engagement and revenue streams.

The company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited, facilitating rapid technology and user base integration into its platform.

A $15 million financing commitment has been pledged to support the expansion of the Super App, indicating strong investor confidence in the project.

Potential Negatives

The press release expresses uncertainty around several risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future operations, including the potential for ongoing reviews of internal accounting controls and inquiries by Nasdaq.

The need to secure additional capital resources and ongoing concerns related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules raise questions about the company's financial stability and operational viability.

The company's future prospects are described as highly dependent on various external factors which it cannot control, indicating a potentially precarious situation for investors.

FAQ

What is the Sports.com Super App?

The Sports.com Super App is a digital platform designed for sports fans, integrating live streaming, social engagement, e-commerce, and gamification.

When will the Super App be launched?

The Sports.com Super App is scheduled to launch in select global markets in Q3 2025.

What sports will the Super App focus on initially?

The Super App will initially focus on soccer and motorsport, reflecting Sports.com's recent strategic expansions.

Who is involved in the development of the Super App?

Lottery.com is acquiring a 51% interest in Galaxy Racer Holdings, which developed the foundational technology for the Super App.

What features will the Super App include?

The Super App will feature live streaming, community chat, stats-based social media, e-commerce, real-money gaming, and sports news.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599

ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN sold 115,000 shares for an estimated $40,250

GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced it is advancing its global expansion with the planned launch of the Sports.com Super App (the “Super App”)—a first-of-its-kind digital destination for sports fans worldwide. The Super App is designed to combine live streaming, social engagement, e-commerce and gamification into a single immersive ecosystem.





The Super App, which is scheduled to launch in select global markets in Q3 2025, will initially focus on soccer and motorsport—two verticals Sports.com has been aggressively expanding into through a series of high-profile sponsorships and strategic initiatives. The Super App will be built on an existing platform development by Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited (“GXR”), The GXR app has achieved more than one million monthly active subscribers organically, demonstrating significant early traction and category-defining potential.







“We’ve spent the past two years building Sports.com around key pillars like soccer and motorsport,”







said Mark Bircham, Director of Sports.com







. “This acquisition and the launch of the Sports.com Super App is the culmination of a precise strategy to consolidate fragmented sports experiences. Our partnerships with emerging motorsport stars like Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, and Sebastian Murray, along with this technology acquisition sets the stage for an aggressive media expansion that will redefine how fans watch, play and engage



with their favorite leagues, teams, and players



.”







The Super App will integrate six primary features into a single experience: live streaming, community chat hubs, stats-based social media, e-commerce, real-money and fantasy sports gaming, and sports news. The Super App aims to engage fans across the full lifecycle of the sports experience, tapping into the 4–5 hours of average fan interaction beyond match time each week.





Revenue streams will include premium streaming subscriptions, in-app advertising, merchandising and interactive gamified challenges. Plans are underway to extend into additional sports verticals and incorporate immersive streaming experiences later this year.





To accelerate the development timeline for the Super App, Lottery.com has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 51% controlling interest in the sports and technology assets of GXR, valuing the transaction at $10 million pre-money. Subject to due diligence and final agreement, the deal allows Lottery.com to fund the $5.1 million initial investment via cash, stock, or a combination at a fixed $3.00 share price. A $15 million financing commitment has also been pledged by Lottery.com to fuel expansion of the Sports.com Super App.





All GXR unencumbered assets, including its tech stack and user base, will be transferred to a new entity (NewCo), of which Lottery.com will initially own 51%. The agreement includes a call option to acquire 100% ownership of NewCo by the end of 2027. Exclusivity has been secured through June 30, 2025, with an automatic 30-day extension, and closing is anticipated on or before August 1, 2025.







“This is a transformational moment for the worldwide sports media ecosystem,”



said Paul Roy, Founder and CEO of GXR



. “Together with Lottery.com and Sports.com, we are developing the world’s first true sports super app. As global licensing discussions advance, and integration with the Lottery.com family of brands begins, we see a future where fans control their entire live event experience—on the Super App, across all screens, in every corner of the globe.”











About Lottery.com









The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on





X





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company’s analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





