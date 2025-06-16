Markets
Lottery.com And Sports.com Sponsor Racing Women To Boost Women's Motorsport And STEM Inclusion

June 16, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) and Sports.com have entered a sponsorship deal with Racing Women LLC, an organization dedicated to expanding global access and opportunities for women in motorsports and STEM.

Led by motorsport veteran Graeme Glew, Racing Women connects 4,500 women across 70+ countries and offers a pathway for female driver development through advanced training, mentorship, and competitive racing opportunities.

The partnership will fund three key events in 2025: an elite driver training camp in August, Radical races at Donington Park in September, and Virginia International Raceway in November. This initiative highlights Sports.com's commitment to gender equality in sports and its investment in the rapidly growing market of women's athletics.

Sports.com and Lottery.com CEO Matthew McGahan expressed that the partnership embodies their mission to support authentic, inclusive sporting opportunities and commended Racing Women's vital role in transforming women's motorsport. Graeme Glew emphasized that the collaboration with Sports.com marks a turning point in building a global brand that empowers women to compete at top levels in motorsport.

LTRY is currently trading at $1.115, or 1.3274% lower on the NasdaqGM.

