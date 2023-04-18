Lottery firm Allwyn launches senior debt offering of up to 1.3 bln euros

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Lottery operator Allwyn International said on Tuesday it had launched an offering of up to an equivalent of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of euro and dollar denominated debt.

The offering combines euro and U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured notes and euro-denominated senior secured floating rate notes, it said.

Proceeds will be used to repay 300 million euros of 4.125% notes due in 2024, repay preferred shares issued by Allwyn's parent firm, along with 180 million euros of a revolving credit facility and cover general corporate purposes.

Allwyn, owned by the KKCG group of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek, operates lotteries in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus, and Italy, as well as the Illinois Lottery in the United States.

It will operate Britain's National Lottery from February 2024.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Mark Potter)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.