Lottery firm Allwyn launches senior debt offering of up to 1.3 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

April 18, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Lottery operator Allwyn International said on Tuesday it had launched an offering of up to an equivalent of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of euro and dollar denominated debt.

The offering combines euro and U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured notes and euro-denominated senior secured floating rate notes, it said.

Proceeds will be used to repay 300 million euros of 4.125% notes due in 2024, repay preferred shares issued by Allwyn's parent firm, along with 180 million euros of a revolving credit facility and cover general corporate purposes.

Allwyn, owned by the KKCG group of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek, operates lotteries in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus, and Italy, as well as the Illinois Lottery in the United States.

It will operate Britain's National Lottery from February 2024.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Mark Potter)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.