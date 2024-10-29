News & Insights

Lottery Corporation Updates on Director's Shareholding Changes

Lottery Corporation Limited (AU:TLC) has released an update.

Lottery Corporation Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest notice for Sue van der Merwe, indicating alterations in her holdings of ordinary shares and performance rights in the company. The announcement highlights adjustments in both direct holdings and those tied to the company’s Short Term Performance Plan. Such changes are significant for investors tracking management’s stake in the company.

