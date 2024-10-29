Lottery Corporation Issues Unquoted Employee Incentive Securities

News & Insights

Lottery Corporation Limited (AU:TLC) has released an update.

The Lottery Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of over 2 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting its commitment to rewarding and motivating its workforce. These securities, which will not be listed on the ASX, were issued on October 24, 2024, and highlight the company’s strategic efforts to align employee interests with corporate performance. This move could interest investors seeking insights into the company’s internal growth and employee engagement strategies.

