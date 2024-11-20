Lotaka Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Metal Hawk

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Lotaka Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Metal Hawk Ltd, now holding 7.60% of the company’s voting power, up from 6.54%. This change comes after Lotaka acquired an additional 2 million ordinary shares as part of a recent placement. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects an increased commitment to Metal Hawk’s future prospects.

