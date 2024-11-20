News & Insights

Stocks

Lotaka Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Metal Hawk

November 20, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lotaka Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Metal Hawk Ltd, now holding 7.60% of the company’s voting power, up from 6.54%. This change comes after Lotaka acquired an additional 2 million ordinary shares as part of a recent placement. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects an increased commitment to Metal Hawk’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:MHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.