Lotaka Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Metal Hawk

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lotaka Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Metal Hawk Ltd, now holding 7.60% of the company’s voting power, up from 6.54%. This change comes after Lotaka acquired an additional 2 million ordinary shares as part of a recent placement. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects an increased commitment to Metal Hawk’s future prospects.
For further insights into AU:MHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.