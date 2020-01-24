LOT Plans To Buy German Airline Condor: Reports

(RTTNews) - Polish carrier Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT S.A. or LOT reportedly agreed to buy German airline Condor Flugdienst GmbH. The Frankfurt based Condor was a subsidiary of Thomas Cook Group.

The companies have not confirmed the deal. Condor is expected to hold a news conference.

Condor has been doing certain cost savings operations, including job cuts.

recently LOT has said that it will launch service from Warsaw to Washington from June. From mid January it has started flights between Warsaw and Beijing Daxing.

