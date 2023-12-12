Lost In Transition? Musk's Tesla Charging Boast To Netflix's 'Leave The World Behind' Clip Seems Weirdly Out Of Context

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is leveraging a newly released Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) movie featuring Tesla vehicles in a doomsday scenario to his advantage, though his remarks appear loosely connected to the context.

What Happened: On Friday, Netflix shared a clip from the movie ‘Leave the World Behind’ on X. The clip depicts Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke attempting to escape from hacked self-driving Tesla cars. These cars, seemingly on Autopilot, try to attack the duo, who skillfully maneuver for a close getaway. The final shot in the clip shows a long line of crashed Tesla cars blocking the road, hindering their escape route.

In response to the 2-minute, 10-second clip, Musk commented, “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!”

X users had intriguing responses to Musk’s peculiar comment. While some aimed to explain the context to the CEO, others contemplated the possibility of Tesla vehicles getting hacked and turning rogue, and some noted discrepancies in the portrayal of Tesla’s full self-driving capability.

One user posed a question, “Elon, did Netflix really crash all these Teslas?” Another sought to explain, “I watched the movie just now, and what I gathered was about Teslas being hacked from car lots and purposely crashing them on all major roads to create barricades; hopefully, this could never happen.” Another user chimed in, “I don’t know if this movie with all the Teslas is a comedy, but this scene has me ROFL (I fell out of my chair) with so many inaccuracies.”

What The Movie Is About:

‘Leave the World Behind’ is a collaborative effort between the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, actors Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and acclaimed "Mr. Robot" director Sam Esmail. Based on a book by Rumaan Alam of the same name, it is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie revolves around two families trapped in a vacation home after a cyberattack causes a massive blackout, depicting their struggle for survival against an unknown threat.

