Losses Return for Friday AM Cotton Quotes

Cotton prices are backing off by 25 to 38 points across the nearby contracts into Friday. Cotton traders sold the rumor and bought the fact after USDA released a bearish WASDE report. The board ended the session with 39 to 163 point gains across the front month contracts. USDA’s new cash average price estimate is 3 cents weaker to 77 cents/lb.

USDA raised the national average cotton yield by 16 lbs/acre to 783. That lifted production by 270k bales to 13.09 million. Domestic use was also cut by 100k bales, lifting stocks by 400k vs. October to 3.2 million bales. Global numbers saw an 860k bale increase to 113.5 million. World Carryout was 1.58 million bales looser at 81.5 million.

USDA’s monthly Cotton Ginnings report showed 3.656m bales were ginned as of Nov 1. That is down 14% from last year’s pace, but compares to 3.543m during the fall of 2021.

USDA’s FAS reported 395,170 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 11/2. That was down from the MY high last week but was up from 146k RBs during the same week last year.

The Cotlook A Index for 11/7 was 130 points lower at 90.5 cents/lb. The new AWP for cotton is 64.62 cents/lb, down by 3.49 cents from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 83,652 bales on 11/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 76.52, up 163 points, currently down 19 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.21, up 151 points, currently down 39 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.13, up 104 points, currently down 29 points

